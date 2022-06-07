McDowell and Love’s Travel Stops Ready to Repeat Road Course Success at Sonoma

McDowell Excited for Sonoma Return

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 7, 2022) – Michael McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops team are eager to build on the success of the season and continue it this weekend in California. The team heads to Sonoma with not only five top-10 finishes this season but having ran well at the first road course event of the year at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this season.

“Our Love’s Travel Stops Ford ran amazing in our first visit to a road course,” commented McDowell. “With the profile of the car more geared to that of a sports car, these vehicles and tracks fit my driving style. We ran well at COTA, and we are all expecting much of the same in our second road course race at Sonoma this weekend.”

“I feel like the road courses are our strong point, and with the success we have had this season, I’m looking forward to another strong result. We all feel like if we can put everything together, after we were so close in St. Louis, that we can contend for a win at the end of the day.”

Michael McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will race at Sonoma this Sunday, June 12th, at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

