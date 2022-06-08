Weekend schedule for Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series travel to the 1.99-mile road course at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The Xfinity Series is off and will return to competition at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

There are five active drivers who have won at Sonoma led by Martin Truex Jr. with three wins in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Kyle Busch has won twice (2008,2015). Kurt Busch (2011), Kevin Harvick (2017) and Kyle Larson (2021) have each been to victory lane once.

Fred Warner, San Francisco All-Pro 49er linebacker, will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The Camping World Truck Series has competed only four times at Sonoma, from 1995 to 1998. Boris Said was the most recent winner. None of the drivers on this weekend’s entry list have competed in a Truck Series event at Sonoma.

However, seven of the drivers entered in the Truck Series race have made Cup Series starts, including Todd Bodine, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon and Parker Kligerman.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 10

6:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV

7:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice and Qualifying – No TV

Saturday, June 11

1 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (TV coverage starts at 2 p.m. – FS1

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 200 – FloRacing

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS2

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series DoorDash 250 race

Distance: 149 miles (75 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 45, Final Stage ends on Lap 75

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $675,134

Sunday, June 12

4 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 55, Final Stage ends on Lap 110

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,629,830