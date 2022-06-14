DXDT Readies to Defend Win on Home Turf at VIRginia International Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C., (June 14, 2022) – After enduring a blistering hot weekend last month in New Orleans, the competitors of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS head northeast this weekend for rounds five and six of the championship, to be hosted at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR). The No. 63 and No. 08 DXDT Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 cars seek to defend the team’s 2021 win and double-podium weekend June 17-19.

The field will again be faced with hot temperatures, as current weather predictions for the four days on track look to hit the high 80s and 90s in Alton, Virginia. After the heated previous rounds, the team will be well prepared and warmed up, and ready for action. The hot and humid weather will be no surprise for the DXDT Racing squad, as the team is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina, about 130 miles southwest of the circuit, located near Alton, Virginia. The circuit sits less than half a mile from the North Carolina/Virginia state border, and boasts 17 turns across 3.27 exciting, flowing miles. With iconic turns such as the Climbing Esses, Oak Tree, and South Bend, VIR never fails to deliver exciting racing activity when the competitive GT World Challenge series visits.

Twenty entries are slated to participate in the weekend’s two headlining races, with the DXDT Racing driver pairings of David Askew and Dirk Muller and Scott Smithson and Bryan Sellers competing against twelve other cars in the class. Most competitors will load into the event early, looking to take advantage of private track days before the event officially begins with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, June 17.

The Am-rated drivers will qualify for race one Saturday morning at 9:00 AM ET, followed by the Pro-ranked drivers qualifying to set the starting positions for race two at 9:20 AM. Race one will begin Saturday afternoon at 2:15 PM, followed by race two at 1:15 PM on Sunday afternoon. All qualifying and race sessions for GT World Challenge America will air live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

David Askew | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

Now we are into the long stretch of summer racing and VIR in June can be hot and muggy. After the heat and humidity of New Orleans, DXDT will be ready! I’ve never had too much problem with heat, meaning I’ve never paid much attention to its effect on performance – until NOLA. My goodness, it was all I could to keep focused as the seemingly never-ending stint wore on. All the drivers complained so we’ve upgraded things in the “driver comfort” area. Personally, I’m looking forward to VIR; it’s one of the prettiest tracks we visit. Very old school and very demanding. A fan favorite and always a big turn-out. The only place where cars go faster on the grass than on the track!

Dirk Müller | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

I’m really looking forward to VIR. It’s definitely close to being one of my favorite tracks in North America, which is obviously Road America. On the No. 63, we had a rough weekend in NOLA, and we want to keep everything behind us. All in all, we showed a good performance over the weekend, and the No. 08 car was close to the first podium of the season. That’s going to be the big goal for this round in VIR. David and I want to be on the podium. We will be working hard. I’m super proud of everyone on the team, working on our two cars together, and getting the maximum out of it. I’m looking forward to it. We have two test days coming up, and I hope we can have a good start into the weekend.

Scott Smithson | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

I’m looking forward to coming back to VIR. It’s the first familiar track of the season for me. This year has been a big learning experience for me, and we’ve have had some struggles due to my inexperience, but we are figuring it all out. I believe Bryan and I will be fighting for a podium this weekend. The car is getting better every weekend, and I am starting to feel comfortable with the Mercedes AMG GT3.

Bryan Sellers | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

VIR is a special track/facility. One of the things that separates VIR from most other circuits are the people and their constant commitment to improvement. Whether that’s related to track items or constant improvement of the community around them. I love being able to race there in front of a great and knowledgeable crowd. We showed a lot of improvement from Sonoma to NOLA, VIR would be a great place for the team to get their first podiums of the season.

#

ABOUT DXDT RACING

DXDT Racing is a high-performance sports car racing team founded in 2014 by team principal David Askew and located in Statesville, N.C. The Team’s primary focus is GT3 and Touring Car racing in North America. DXDT is a provider of turnkey racing support and delivers customized racing solutions for its clients and sponsors. DXDT is a performance-driven team comprised of highly experienced racing professionals capable of delivering wins and championships, including ten wins in GT World Challenge and a Rookie of the Year in 2020 alone. Follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for race season updates.

About USALCO

USALCO is the premier manufacturer of Aluminum based chemicals for industrial and municipal markets. USALCO® is the leader in potable as well as industrial water and wastewater treatment chemistry. We are well-known for high quality and low cost alumina chemical applications, such as products for the manufacture of catalysts, titanium dioxide and molecular sieves. With over 60 years of experience in manufacturing coagulants, USALCO’s extensive product line includes our industry leading brands DelPAC®, AlcoPAC®, and Delta-Floc®. USALCO has 27 manufacturing locations, as well as its own dedicated fleet of trucks, ready to service needs anywhere in North America.

About Qelo

Qelo is a seasoned land development firm, founded and managed by experienced partners who hold over 50 years combined experience in real estate investment and capital management. The firm’s varied projects range from land development, vertical construction, and land banking. Qelo focuses on a portfolio of diversified projects throughout the ever-expanding Utah market and across the Intermountain West – this focus allows the firm to strategically select high-quality short-term and long-term projects to take advantage of a rapidly expanding economy within the region.

For more information, visit www.qelocapital.com.