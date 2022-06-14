Nolan Siegel Joins Jr III Racing for Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

Mooresville, NC (14 June 2022) – Jr III Racing has completed its roster for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, round three of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with the addition of rising Road to Indy star Nolan Siegel. The driver duo of Garett Grist and Ari Balogh will be joined by Siegel in the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 on June 26 for the annual six hour classic.

The up-and-coming open-wheel driver made his IMSA WeatherTech debut earlier this year in the renowned Rolex 24 At Daytona where he raced to a sixth place finish in the LMP3 category.

Last season Siegel competed in four IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge races in the GS category which saw the young racer take a best finish of sixth at Lime Rock Park as well as getting his first run at Watkins Glen International.

Siegel will continue to add to his racing resume having already clinched the 2018 SimRaceway F3 championship. The 18 year old racer currently competes in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship where he has claimed two wins, two poles and two additional podium finishes so far in the 2022 season.

Before joining the Indy Pro 2000 ranks, Siegel began in karting and worked his way through the USF2000 Championship from 2019 to 2021 which saw him score his first victory at the New Jersey Motorsports Park last season.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be Siegel’s second race at Watkins Glen International as he looks forward to returning to an LMP3 car in the midst of his Indy Pro 2000 season.

“I’m really excited to start with Jr III at Watkins Glen,” said Siegel. “It will be my first race with the team and we had a successful test there. I’m really thankful Ari and Billy (Glavin, Jr III Team Owner) have given me the opportunity to drive with the team, and it will be a pleasure working with them this weekend.”

Jr III Racing has continued to grow its program to maintain campaigns in both the IMSA Prototype Challenge series as well as the championship-leading IMSA WeatherTech program.

“I’m really excited to bring Nolan on,” said Glavin. “He did great at Daytona in the Mühlner car, and he knows Garett (Grist) from his open wheel days. Obviously with him winning at St. Pete and at Barber this year, it showed that he’s definitely got the pace we need. He has IMSA experience in the LMP3 as well as Watkins Glen experience in GT4, so we thought it’d be a good fit. We tested with him last week, and he fit right in with the team, had a great attitude and was comfortable in the car. Good pace, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be the second endurance event for Jr III Racing in the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech season. Having skipped out on the first endurance round at Daytona, Jr III Racing came back strong at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring which saw the team score a second place finish.

Siegel will team up with Jr III Racing for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday, June 26 which is set for a green flag start at 10:40am ET.