GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Knoxville

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

NCWTS Dirt Track Career Stats

Bristol Starts: 2, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 6th (2021), Top 10s: 2

Eldora Starts: 3, Best start: 9th, Best finish: 2nd (2018), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 1

Knoxville Starts: 1, Best start: 26th, Best finish: 3rd (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 20, Current points position: 9th

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 315 on the famed Iowa dirt track of Knoxville Raceway. This Chevrolet was originally built in 2018, and won at Eldora Speedway in 2019 with Stewart Friesen behind the wheel. Though it might have only been raced a handful of times, this chassis has showed its prowess on the dirt, posting three top-10 finishes including an eighth place run in its most recent race at Bristol Dirt.

Clay Contender: In six career Truck starts on dirt, Enfinger hasn’t finished outside of the top-10 once. The veteran from Fairhope, Alabama also has three career dirt track wins in ARCA Menards Series competition, including two wins at the Duquoin Fairgrounds and one at the Springfield Mile. In the inaugural race at Knoxville last season, Enfinger showed his strength once again, finishing in third.

Playoffs Outlook: With four races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season, Grant Enfinger remains ahead of the playoffs cutline. Enfinger is positioned ninth in the points standings, holding a 57 point cushion to the final spot. Additionally, the No. 23 Chevrolet currently holds tenth place in the owners’ championship battle. ﻿- GE Quote: “I’m looking forward to getting back on the dirt this weekend at Knoxville. I love the tracks that use a lot of throttle control, and Knoxville is one of those tracks that provides that challenge to us drivers. Last year’s race was wild and a bit of a blood bath, but we were able to avoid most of the drama and come home with a third place finish. The track will be constantly changing so having some adjustability in our truck and keeping up with the track is going to be crucial. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has been bringing me some fast Silverado RST’s week-in and week-out, and I can’t wait to get after it on Saturday.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

NCWTS Dirt Track Career Stats

Bristol Starts: 1, Best start: 13th, Best finish: 28th (2022)

Knoxville Starts: 1, Best start: 20th, Best finish: 39th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 23rd

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 021 at Knoxville Raceway this weekend. This chassis has been a tried and true dirt truck, originally built in 2016 and winning on debut at Eldora Speedway with Kyle Larson driving. Since it was first raced, this Chevrolet has earned four top-10 finishes, and was most recently driven by Wood at Bristol Dirt earlier this season, where he finished 22nd.

Sunoco ROTY Update: A 16th place finish at Sonoma Raceway earned Jack Wood the Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” award, and more importantly, gained him some much needed points. In the chase for Rookie Of The Year, Wood sits in third position with 166 points. Now, just ten points out of the lead, and six points out of second place, the driver of the No. 24 is ready to make a charge for the rookie honors.

JW Quote: “I am eager to head back to Knoxville and return to the dirt. Last year, this race was quite a wreck fest, as most fans know, so hopefully we can keep our nose clean. I think that if you are able to stay out of the mess and survive, it could gift you a good finish. Tom and the rest of my No. 24 guys have definitely put in a lot of work to change up our dirt track program, so hopefully we will have some more balance in our platform that will allow me to race a little harder this week.”

