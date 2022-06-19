GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Knoxville

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “Overall, not exactly the night we wanted tonight at Knoxville. We came here searching for a checkered flag, but we didn’t really have quite enough speed to contend for one. We were able to make some solid improvements from our setup at Bristol Dirt, and felt like we might have been a 5th or 6th place truck most of the night. We tallied up some good stage points, and I suggested that we stayed out after the second stage to position ourselves for the win with some single file racing. The track workers did a great job prepping the track and enabled some more passing, so looking back, that move might have hurt us a little. I got shuffled out of the way on the last few restarts which put us down the leaderboard, but to come home eighth, I would say it was a solid day. Good points night for sure, and now I’m focused on ending this eight race stretch on a high note at Nashville next week!”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 36TH

FINISH: 21ST

POINTS: 21ST

Quote: “I think we were putting ourselves in position to have a decent day after having to start from the rear tonight. Towards the end of the race, I felt like we could have legitimately had ourselves a top-15 run, but unfortunately the No. 45 truck wrecked us and we got trapped a lap down, which definitely put us in a hole with so few laps to go. You know, overall, I think we had an improvement from our race at Bristol Dirt, but luckily this was the last dirt race of the year, so it will be nice to have a little reset before we head to a typical oval at Nashville next week.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

