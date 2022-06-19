Tyler Carpenter – Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

Race Recap | Clean Harbors 150 | Knoxville Raceway

Team: No. 41 Aggressive Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Tyler Carpenter

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport

Start: 14th

Finish: 36th

Driver Point Standings: —

Owner Point Standings: 28th

Carpenter on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Knoxville: “Tonight was bad to the bone, really. It’s unfortunate our night had to end this way because I think both me and the truck had more potential than that. I feel like we struggled early on, but to be able to charge up to second in the heat race and run in the top-20 in tonight’s feature showed we were capable of having a strong finish.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Aggressive:

Whether you are creating a new image for your business logo and branding, digitally laying out the latest most powerful graphic design for a vehicle wrap, or methodically thinking through the art, blueprint and CNC drawings of a complex sign layout, one thing all of these processes have in common is that they can be Aggressive by nature. We strive to be the better than the very best and accepting only the best for any job goes against what Aggressive is all about. To be aggressive in marketing means that we are here to aggressively pursue the most desirable way to get our clients the most return from their investment.