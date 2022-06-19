NCWTS Recap: Knoxville Raceway – Gilliland WINS!

Saturday, June 18

Track: Knoxville Raceway, .5-mile dirt oval

Race: 13 of 23

Event: Clean Harbors 150 (150 laps, 75 miles)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Start: 8th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 15th

Hailie Deegan dominated the third heat race and lined up eighth for the Clean Harbors 150. The California native finished 14th in Stage 1 and 16th in Stage 2, but consistently battled around the top-10. Deegan was in 11th when the field restarted with 20 laps remaining and after a spirited battle in the closing laps she brought home a 15th-place finish.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 16th

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 22nd

Tanner Gray finished fourth in the final heat race of the evening and started the 150-lap event from 16th. The Ford driver was passing for 11th late in Stage 1 when contact with another truck sent him spinning. He finished 24th in Stage 1 and took the wave around to get back on the lead lap. Gray would go on to finish 17th in Stage 2 and creep back into the top-10 with under 50 laps to go. A flat right front tire on lap 126 halted all momentum though and after pitting and losing two laps, the No. 15 was relegated to a 22nd-place finish.

Todd Gilliland, No. 17 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150

Start: 9th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 1st

Finish: 1st

Todd Gilliland led every lap of the final heat race and rolled off ninth for the main event. Gilliland cracked the top-five just 17 laps into the race and was in second at the conclusion of Stage 1. The Cup Series rookie took the lead on lap 66 and went on to win Stage 2. He restarted the final stage from fifth and retook the top spot with 48 laps to go. A close battle with John Hunter Nemechek pushed Gilliland to second with under 25 to go, but the Frontline Enterprises driver kept digging and captured the lead again with nine to go and never looked back. The victory is the third NCWTS win for David Gilliland Racing.

Next event: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET.