Lawless Alan – Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

Race Recap | Clean Harbors 150 | Knoxville Raceway

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Start: 34th

Finish: 18th

Driver Point Standings: 20th

Owner Point Standings: 22nd

Alan on his top-20 effort at Knoxville: “Despite starting towards the tail end of the field, our No. 45 AUTOParkit team battled all night to back from a lap down to finish 18th. It was a good showing from our group and we only got better and more aggressive as the race went on. We’re looking forward to bringing that same effort and mentality to Nashville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

