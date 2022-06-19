Dean Thompson – Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

Race Recap | Clean Harbors 150 | Knoxville Raceway

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Start: 18th

Finish: 23rd

Driver Point Standings: 25th

Owner Point Standings: 26th

Thompson on his run at Knoxville: “We faced adversity very early tonight after cutting a left rear tire in the opening laps, but this No. 40 Worldwide Express team fought all night long to get us back in contention and I’m proud of the effort we set forth. We showed good speed this weekend but luck wasn’t on our side. We’ll bounce back to cap off this eight-week stretch at Nashville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com