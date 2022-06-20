Fifth-Gen Ford Mustang: Should You Buy One?

The iconic all-American pony car has come a long way – but should you invest in one of the older models?

There are few things as representative of American Muscle as the Ford Mustang. In production since 1965, this pony car is still a strong seller and remains the fifth-best selling nameplate for the brand. Back in the 60s and 70s, the Mustang was such a success that competitors from Chevrolet, AMC, and Dodge jumped into the fray with their own pony cars, including the Camaro, Javelin, and Challenger, respectively. The Mustang is still one of the most beloved in the segment in the USA, and if it’s your dream to buy one someday, you’ll want to read on.

You don’t need to buy a brand new ‘Stang to enjoy it the way designers intended – there’s something to be said for the Ford Mustang fifth-generation, too, with numerous pre-owned options available on the market. The gen-5 Mustang, codename S-197, was produced between 2005 and 2014, and still makes for an attractive performance vehicle fully worthy of a test drive.

Under The Hood

The original fifth-gen Mustang was equipped with a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter V6 engine in the base trims that produced 210 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Upper trims, namely the GT Deluxe and GT Premium, got the benefit of a 4.6-liter Ford Modular V8 that packed a 300-hp punch. A five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic transmission were available to send power to the rear wheels via a live axle – the last Mustang of this kind.

In 2010, the range was facelifted and, together with improvements to the appearance, the V8 received a bump in output to 315 hp and 325 b-ft. The V6 was rather drab and didn’t offer great fuel economy, but Ford only switched it out in 2011 for a 3.7-liter V6 with 305 hp and 280 lb-ft. The gearbox was also changed to a six-speed auto or six-speed manual.

After this massive improvement in the base engine, the automaker felt the need to replace the existing V8 with a 5.0-liter version that was good for 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

Maintenance And Reliability

As with any used car, the service and maintenance history is vital in determining whether or not it’s a good buy. If you’re perusing a used 5th-gen Ford Mustang, ensure that all the oil changes were done at the right time, including the oil for the limited-slip differential and transmission. Engine oil should have been replaced at least every 8,000 – 10,000 miles, although serious enthusiasts would do it as often as every 5,000 miles.

Having a clear service and maintenance history is essential since the earliest models were subject to many recalls. By 2014, Ford Mustang recalls had dipped from a high of 10 recalls for one model year, to only four, indicating that most of the issues were being dealt with. Sadly, 2015 model year cars got saddled with nine recalls again. Whichever year model Mustang you’re considering, ensure all the recall work was carried out successfully.

Things To Check Before Buying

If you’ve found your dream Mustang from the fifth-gen lineup, whether is a coupe or convertible, there are a few things to check before you sign on the dotted line. The following issues were reported across the span of its lifecycle:

Paint issues on the hood, ranging from simple flaking to severe corrosions

A few complaints were reported for the five-speed automatic transmission

Earlier models had a strange gas tank design that made filling it up a challenge

Dashboard gauges could be erratic and unreliable, according to owner reviews

Water leaks into the vehicle from the front cowl which can result in electrical issues

Car batteries reportedly drained much quicker than they should’ve

Water pump issues seemed worse for the 2013 model year cars and require a close eye on coolant levels

Should I Buy A Fifth-Gen Mustang?

As far as pony cars go, the Mustang is one of the most recognizable and beloved. And, since buying a car – especially one with such an emotional component – is a deeply personal thing, we’d be hard-pressed to say you should, or shouldn’t buy one – because as enthusiasts, we certainly would. That being said, there are a few pointers for which ones you should consider above the rest.

If you’re not looking for this highest output engine, you’ll be quite happy with the V6 base model, but in truth, we’d avoid the earliest models in the fifth-gen range and opt for one of those after 2010. Wed also opt for the V8 since it came with ABS and airbags, and choose the five-speed manual that had the fewest reported issues. While these are our guidelines, as long as you find an example with a clean history, complete service record, and all the recalls attended you, you’ll be quite happy with your purchase.