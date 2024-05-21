Richard Childress Racing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Marine Toys for Tots®

Austin Dillon to Race the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway in September to Highlight America’s Premier Children’s Christmastime Charity and Year-Round Giving

WELCOME, N.C. (May 21, 2024) – Marine Toys for Tots®, America’s premier children’s Christmastime charity, is partnering with Richard Childress Racing to highlight the charity’s year-round programs to help underprivileged children, both during the Christmas season and beyond. The dynamic, multi-year partnership includes primary race sponsorship of the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet for select races, kicking off with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway this September. The race is scheduled to air live on USA Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Car,” said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “This collaboration is a powerful way to drive the message of giving and community support across the finish line, reaching millions of NASCAR fans who can help significantly impact disadvantaged children’s lives during the holiday season and beyond.”

Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is the U.S. Marine Corps’ premier community action program and America’s most popular children’s Christmastime charity. Toys for Tots is the combined efforts of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Toys for Tots’ mission is to provide hope and emotional support to economically disadvantaged children through toys, books, and other gifts at Christmastime and throughout the year. Because needs aren’t seasonal, Toys for Tots has evolved into a year-round force for good – ensuring that no child is forgotten any day of the year.

Dillon, a two-time NASCAR Champion and the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, joins a long list of celebrity ambassadors who have contributed their time and efforts to assist Toys for Tots. Dillon and RCR will help highlight Toys for Tots’ charitable campaigns throughout the year.

“Toys for Tots is an incredible organization, and we could not be more excited to build a relationship with them and the U.S Marine Corps Reserve,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We are honored to be able to debut the No.3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet and are eager to work closely with Toys for Tots to highlight their Christmastime charitable efforts and year-round commitment to ensuring that no child is forgotten.”

For more information on Toys for Tots and to find a chapter in your community, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/.

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 301 million children in need. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).