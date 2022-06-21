DGR NCWTS Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, June 24
Track: Nashville Superspeedway, 1.33-mile concrete oval
Race: 14 of 23
Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 4:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan will be making her 37th career NCWTS start this Saturday as the series takes on the Rackley Roofing 200.
- Deegan tied her highest finish of the season at Knoxville Raceway last weekend, scoring a dominating heat race victory en route to a 15th-place finish.
- Deegan will be making her second career appearance at Nashville Superspeedway. The 20-year-old finished 21st in last year’s contest following a strong top-15 qualifying effort.
- Veteran Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has made 10 career NCWTS starts at the 1.33 mile oval. The two-time series champion has totaled five top-fives, seven top-10’s and netted a 2011 victory with Todd Bodine.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 62nd career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start when the series rolls into Nashville Superspeedway on Friday.
- Last season at the 1.33-mile concrete oval, the Ford driver started from the tail after inspection issues and rallied to finish 18th.
- Gray had just entered the top-10 at Knoxville last race before a flat right front tire forced the No. 15 pitside. He was trapped one lap down and finished 22nd.
- Jerry Baxter has 11 starts at Nashville in the Xfinity Series with one victory (Michael Waltrip – 2004), three top-fives and six top-10s.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150
- Ryan Preece and Hunt Brothers Pizza reunite this Friday looking to defend last year’s triumph at Nashville Superspeedway.
- In five starts this season, Preece has two top-fives and four top-10s and narrowly missed out on extending his top-10 streak with an 11th-place finish in his most recent start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Not only will the veteran driver be looking to repeat his Nashville victory from one season ago, but he will be looking for back-to-back wins for the No. 17 F-150 as Todd Gilliland led 58 laps and scored pay dirt at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday night.
- Seth Smith will pair up with Preece for the second time this season. The duo finished seventh together at Darlington Raceway on May 6.