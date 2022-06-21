Search
Truck Series PR

DGR NCWTS Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

By Official Release
Friday, June 24
Track: Nashville Superspeedway, 1.33-mile concrete oval
Race: 14 of 23
Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)

Schedule
Friday, June 24
Practice: 4:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150﻿ ﻿

  • Hailie Deegan will be making her 37th career NCWTS start this Saturday as the series takes on the Rackley Roofing 200.
  • Deegan tied her highest finish of the season at Knoxville Raceway last weekend, scoring a dominating heat race victory en route to a 15th-place finish.
  • Deegan will be making her second career appearance at Nashville Superspeedway. The 20-year-old finished 21st in last year’s contest following a strong top-15 qualifying effort.
  • Veteran Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has made 10 career NCWTS starts at the 1.33 mile oval. The two-time series champion has totaled five top-fives, seven top-10’s and netted a 2011 victory with Todd Bodine.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray will make his 62nd career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start when the series rolls into Nashville Superspeedway on Friday.
  • Last season at the 1.33-mile concrete oval, the Ford driver started from the tail after inspection issues and rallied to finish 18th.
  • Gray had just entered the top-10 at Knoxville last race before a flat right front tire forced the No. 15 pitside. He was trapped one lap down and finished 22nd.
  • Jerry Baxter has 11 starts at Nashville in the Xfinity Series with one victory (Michael Waltrip – 2004), three top-fives and six top-10s.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150

  • Ryan Preece and Hunt Brothers Pizza reunite this Friday looking to defend last year’s triumph at Nashville Superspeedway.
  • In five starts this season, Preece has two top-fives and four top-10s and narrowly missed out on extending his top-10 streak with an 11th-place finish in his most recent start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • Not only will the veteran driver be looking to repeat his Nashville victory from one season ago, but he will be looking for back-to-back wins for the No. 17 F-150 as Todd Gilliland led 58 laps and scored pay dirt at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday night.
  • Seth Smith will pair up with Preece for the second time this season. The duo finished seventh together at Darlington Raceway on May 6.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

