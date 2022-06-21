KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Nashville Superspeedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

Venue: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Track Description: 1.33 mile(s)

Race: 150 laps / 199.5 miles

Returning Big Dog Energy … Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events including this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway. The multiple-race partnership with Wright commenced with the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and continued at the Kansas Speedway. For more information on Big Dog Energy, LLC, headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc).

Music City Duet … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second start at the Nashville Superspeedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In his debut at Music City’s home for NASCAR on June 18, 2021, Wright started the 150-lap event from the 29th-place and finished in the 32nd-place.

Speedway Stats: The Wexford, Pa., -native has 17 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Nashville Superspeedway:

“Country music, and great food. I cannot wait to get my boots on the ground in “Smashville.” The Rackley Roofing 200 is going to be electric. Our oval package has shown speed at the past few NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events – so, let us get to line dancing at 170 mph.

“It is the last race of the eight-week stretch. I am excited for the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado team to end it on a high note in the country music capital.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 339 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected four victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway, and Pocono, 2022: Charlotte), 24 top-five finishes and 62 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.2.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Nashville Superspeedway … The organization posted a team best finish of 16th-place at the track on June 18, 2021 with driver Carson Hocevar. The three previous starts at the Nashville Superspeedway have earned Niece Motorsports an overall average starting position of 17.7 and an average finish of 21.3.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, June 24, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Nashville Superspeedway at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 14th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.