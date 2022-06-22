Lawless Alan – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Rackley Roofing 200 (150 Laps/200 Miles) | Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, June 24 | Nashville, Tenn. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Alan on making his second career start at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m excited to return to Nashville Superspeedway this week – one of the few tracks on the schedule that I have prior Truck Series experience at. We’re looking forward to putting together a good run with our AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado. We had a lot of speed at a similar style track in Gateway a few weeks ago and we’ll aim to build off of those notes to have a strong run Friday night in Nashville.”

Alan at Nashville Superspeedway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night. He ran to a 34th-place finish after starting 26th in last June’s event – his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Alan will debut the No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 34th / Finish: 18th): “Despite starting towards the tail end of the field, our No. 45 AUTOParkit team battled all night to back from a lap down to finish 18th. It was a good showing from our group and we only got better and more aggressive as the race went on. We’re looking forward to bringing that same effort and mentality to Nashville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTODockit:

AUTODockit delivers fully automated boat storage. Boats are safely stored indoors in a rack and rail system, protected within a site-specific hurricane-protected structure. Vessels are placed in Rack Storage structures of unoccupied space driven by industrial automation technology. AUTODockit uses the same trusted and proven modular scalable architecture from AUTOParkit™ a market leader in Autonomous Parking Systems. AUTODockit uses all electric motors and does NOT use forklifts, overhead cranes, robotics, hydraulics, or pneumatics. Travel lanes are significantly reduced in AUTODockit sites allowing increased storage capacity and maximizing revenue

AUTODockit provides two solutions: Coastal and Inland. AUTODockit Costal lifts boats directly from the water while AUTODockit Inland is for trailered boats.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

