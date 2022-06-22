Dean Thompson – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Rackley Roofing 200 (150 Laps/200 Miles) | Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, June 24 | Nashville, Tenn. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Thompson on making his debut at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m looking forward to my first start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night with the No. 40 Worldwide Express team. We showed solid speed at a similar track in Gateway a few weeks ago which gives us confidence going into Friday’s race. Our team has been working hard all week and we’re ready to put together a strong showing for Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express.”

Thompson at Nashville Superspeedway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Friday night’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 18th / Finish: 23rd): “We faced adversity very early tonight after cutting a left rear tire in the opening laps, but this No. 40 Worldwide Express team fought all night long to get us back in contention and I’m proud of the effort we set forth. We showed good speed this weekend but luck wasn’t on our side. We’ll bounce back to cap off this eight-week stretch at Nashville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

