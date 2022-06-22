Search
Weekend schedule for Nashville

By Angela Campbell
During the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NASCAR travels to Nashville Superspeedway for a full weekend of competition. The unique 1.33-mile D-shaped oval is the longest concrete surface track on this year’s schedule.

Last year was the first trip to Nashville for the Cup Series and the race was won by Kyle Larson who led 264 of the 300 laps. This season has produced 12 different Cup Series winners with 10 races remaining in the regular season. This leaves only four available spots for the post-season Playoffs.

The Xfinity Series returned to Nashville in 2021 after a 10-year break with Cup Series driver Kyle Busch taking the checkered flag. Greg Biffle won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Nashville, his first win in the series, in 2001.

There are only three races left in the Camping World Truck Series regular season. Five drivers have qualified for the Playoffs, leaving five open spots to be filled in those three races. This means that a minimum of two spots will be secured by points. Ryan Preece, running a part-time schedule, is the defending race winner.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 24

4 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice (All entries) No TV

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All
Entries – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (All entries) USA

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice (All Entries) USA/MRN

8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Distance: 199.5 Miles (150 Laps)
Stages 45/95/150
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 25

12 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA

1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Impound) Groups A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) – USA/MRN

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Distance: 250.04 miles (188 Laps)
Stages 45/90/188 Laps
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 26

5 p.m.: Cup Series Ally 500
Distance: 399 miles (300 Laps)
Stages 90/185/300
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
American Muscle

