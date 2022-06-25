Search
Denny Hamlin scores NASCAR Cup Series pole at Nashville

By Angela Campbell
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin won the Busch Light Pole Award at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday afternoon after the final round of qualifying was canceled due to rain.

He was fastest in Round 1 with a lap of 29.848 seconds at 160.413 mph in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Hamlin was awarded the pole, the 35th of his career, his second this season, and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Ally 400.

“It was a great run for us,” Hamlin said when addressing the media after qualifying. “We didn’t start off practice that stellar but with every run we made we just kept getting better and better. Obviously today, they tuned it up better than it was yesterday.”

Team Penske’s Joey Logano will join Hamlin on the front row after a fast lap of 160.107 mph in his No. 22 Ford.

“I really didn’t think I was that fast, that’s for sure,” he said. “Good changes, I guess, at least for qualifying, got the car doing the right things at least for one lap. We’ll see what that means later on, but we’ll take that and we’ll go from there.”

Kyle Larson (159.963 mph), the defending race winner, and Chase Elliott (159.931 mph) will represent Hendrick Motorsports in Row 2. Daniel Suárez kept the momentum going after his first career Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, and will start fifth.

Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 10 starters for Sunday’s race.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was unable to complete a qualifying run and will start last after spinning in Turn 3 and hitting the outside wall during Round 1.

Starting Lineup:

  1. Denny Hamlin
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Daniel Suarez
  6. Ryan Blaney
  7. Ross Chastain
  8. Kevin Harvick
  9. Christopher Bell
  10. Martin Truex Jr.
  11. Aric Almirola
  12. Alex Bowman
  13. William Byron
  14. AJ Allmendinger
  15. Chase Buescher
  16. Tyler Reddick
  17. Cole Custer
  18. Michael McDowell
  19. Kurt Busch
  20. Austin Dillon
  21. Justin Haley
  22. Corey Lajoie
  23. Erik Jones
  24. Austin Cindric
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. Harrison Burton
  27. Brad Keselowski
  28. Chase Briscoe
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Bubba Wallace
  31. Cody Ware
  32. JJ Yeley
  33. Todd Gilliland
  34. Josh Bilicki
  35. BJ McLeod
  36. Kyle Busch


