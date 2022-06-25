Ryan Preece won the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for the second consecutive year at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, the opening event of a spectacular tripleheader racing weekend in Middle Tennessee.

Preece, driver of the No. 17 Ford for David Gilliland Racing, joins Johnny Benson and Kyle Busch as the only three drivers with multiple Truck Series victories at Nashville.

“We get a second guitar – I may have to start a band,” said Preece of Nashville’s famous trophy. Preece also won an extra $50,000 as part of the Triple Truck Challenge in his eighth career Truck Series start.

“I just want you guys to know that a lot of this is built in the shop. These guys work their tails off. I know what it takes to win races and they give me phenomenal race trucks, so I’m just proud to be the one holding the steering wheel.”

Preece led a race-high 74 laps, won the pole position earlier on Friday, and won Stage 2 after finishing second in Stage 1.

Preece topped Zane Smith by 0.507 seconds at the checkered flag. Smith, the Stage 1 winner, led 70 laps.

“We had another fast Ford, just not quite fast enough,” said Smith, driver of the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar placed third in a Chevrolet, while Ty Majeski (four laps led) finished fourth and Stewart Friesen finished fifth in Toyotas.

Smith leads the series standings by 21 points over John Hunter Nemechek, who recovered from an early incident to finish ninth.

Preece averaged 102.717 mph to complete the 200-mile race in 1 hour, 56 minutes and 32 seconds. Eight caution flags took up a track-record 43 laps.

The weekend action continues with the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m,. (USA) and the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. on Sunday (NBC).

