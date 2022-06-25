DGR NCWTS Recap: Nashville Superspeedway – Preece Goes Back to Back!

Friday, June 24

Track: Nashville Superspeedway, 1.3-mile concrete oval

Race: 14 of 23

Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 17th

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 28th

Hailie Deegan qualified in the 14th position for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The Wastequip Ford F-150 fell to 16th on the initial start, dropping one more spot before settling into 17th by stage end. On the ensuing restart, the Temecula, CA native suffered contact, prompting the crew to keep an eye on a potential tire rub and aero damage. Following a lap 68 caution, Deegan pitted for tires, cleared her fenders and would rejoin the field in 21st. On an advantageous pit strategy call by Crew Chief Mike Hillman, the No. 1 would stay out for stage three, picking up valuable track position – sitting in 12th for th’e races final stage. Despite nearly cracking the top-ten, a restart with just over ten laps to go marked the end of Deegan’s good fortune after she was turned into the outside wall. The team was able to send her out for the race’s final laps, crossing the line in 28th.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 33rd

Finish: 30th

Tanner Gray qualified 22nd for the 200-lap event at Nashville Superspeedway. During the pace laps, Gray believed he had a tire going on and pitted for new tires. The team received a one-lap penalty for fueling during the stop. The New Mexico driver battled from a lap down to finish 22nd at the end of stage one. He had advanced from 20th to 15th early in stage two before a flat right front tire sent him into the wall on lap 60. The damage left the No. 15 hampered on speed and Gray finished 30th, multiple laps down.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150

Start: 1st

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 1st

Finish: 1st

Ryan Preece began his defense of the Rackley Roofing 200 by earning the pole and leading the field to green. The veteran driver settled into second for the entirety of stage one and reported the truck was really starting to come to him. The Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150 rocketed to the lead from the inside lane on the start of stage two and never looked back en route to Preece’s third stage victory of the season. The Connecticut driver dominated the final stage and led 74 laps to earn his second career NCWTS win in eight starts. The win marked Preece’s second consecutive win at Nashville Superspeedway and the second straight win for the No. 17 truck and DGR in 2022.

Next event: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET.