Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Extends Championship Leads in PRO and PRO|AM at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (June 25, 2022) — The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) stable reached the halfway point of the North American season in style. With the completion of rounds five and six at Watkins Glen, the team captured two PRO class poles, two overall wins, two PRO|AM podiums, and an AM class podium.

Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli secured their third and fourth wins of the season in the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing race car. Although the pair swept both wins at Road America last year, this is the first time that they have won both poles and converted them into a pair of wins—a true grand slam weekend. The dominant result means that they extend their lead to 17 points atop the PRO standings.

Ashton Harrison and Tom Long completed another stellar points weekend for their team by finishing in second place in Race 1 and third place in Race 2 in the PRO|AM class. The red No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST’s championship lead remains unchanged with a four point margin at the front of the PRO|AM field with two race events to go.

Jordan Missig and Aidan Yoder tied their best finish to date, with a sixth-place finish in the PRO class No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST. The pair of young drivers continue to learn and develop behind the wheel, and they got faster as the weekend progressed.

Once again, Randy Sellari showed impressive form throughout the weekend his No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing LST. He showed class-leading pace, topping the timing charts in both practices. He retired from a provisional podium in Race 1 before going on to finish in second place in Race 2.

The 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series heads to Road America next, with Race 1 going green at 10:50 a.m. ET on August 6th, followed by Race 2 at 11:50 a.m. ET of August 7th. Watch live on IMSA.TV or Peacock.

FINAL RESULTS: NA ROUND 3, RACE 1

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P1 overall

Qualification by Daniel Formal – P1 overall

PRO CLASS, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Aidan Yoder | Jordan Missig – P8 in class

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P6 in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Ashton Harrison | Tom Long – P2 in class

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P3 in class

AM CLASS, No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Randy Sellari – P14 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P3 in class

FINAL RESULTS: NA ROUND 3, RACE 2

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P1 overall

Qualification by Kyle Marcelli – P1 in class

PRO CLASS, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Aidan Yoder | Jordan Missig – P6 in class

Qualification by Aidan Yoder – P8 in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Ashton Harrison | Tom Long – P3 in class

Qualification by Tom Long – P6 in class

AM CLASS, No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Randy Sellari – P2 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P5 in class

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“Fantastic weekend here in Watkins Glen. Two poles, two wins, we’ve been waiting a few rounds to get that job done. These cars are a blast to drive and they can be a handful if you don’t have it right, but when you do get it right it makes all the difference. The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing crew nailed it this weekend. The car was a real pleasure to drive and just a fantastic result. Danny and I are complimenting each other in the car and we’ll just carry this momentum forward.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“Like Kyle said, we’ve wanted this weekend for a long time. We had this at Road America last year, but it didn’t really count because we didn’t get the pole starting positions. We did it now and that’s three race wins for us in a row. We’re going to Road America next and we have a really great baseline set up for there already. Hopefully we can extend the championship lead there. I’m so thankful to Wayne Taylor Racing, Prestige Performance, Lamborghini Paramus and the sport for giving us a great car. Super excited for Road America.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“Tom and I leave Watkins Glen still in the points lead. Not by much, but it’s enough. I think the consistent podiums and continuing to fight for the win will help us. The first place might switch back and forth between any competitor at this point because it’ll be a tight championship up until the end. I’m happy with a couple podiums and still digging for that win, I think we’re totally capable of doing it. Tom did an amazing job this week and Dave our engineer helped us set up a great car. I’m looking forward to my favorite track in the United States, which is Road America, so head down and looking forward to our next event.”

Tom Long, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“I’m very pleased with the effort our Wayne Taylor Racing team put in this weekend. The results speak for themselves with two wins and five podium finishes across two classes. For Ashton and me, we feel like we are on the heels of our next race win. Coming away with hardware in both races this weekend is very meaningful in the points championship, but we certainly want to make it back to that top step! Onto Road America!”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“So far throughout the midway point in the season, we’ve been able to show great strides on how we’ve developed, not only as teammates, but as drivers ourselves. We’ve been able to push each while improving on our driving style and getting more pace and speed out of the car whether it’s through testing or grinding it out through these race weekends. We can see how in race two, it brought out what our true potential is and now we can expand on that for the remainder of the season.”

Aidan Yoder, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“It was a big learning weekend for us. I came in here with two variables, the new Pirelli Tire and a track I’ve never been to. So dealing with limited track time and 36 cars on track was a lot to take in and the limited running surely made it difficult for us. Jordan and I knew that from the start of the weekend it was going to be long and difficult, so we just got our heads down to work as hard as we could. There were great levels of commitment shown from the entire team to make it work and like Jordan said, Race 2 turned out really well for us. We put together a really good result, we had some really strong pace and we showed that we have the speed to run with the PRO guys. It’s looking really good so far and Road America is going to be a great track for us.”