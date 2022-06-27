Flying Lizard Motorsports Victorious Again with Pink Unicorn Lamborghini at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 27, 2022) – Flying Lizard Motorsports returned to the IMSA paddock last weekend at Watkins Glen International, racing in rounds five and six of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. Lizard driver Slade Stewart and his No. 14 pink unicorn Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 closed out the weekend with a win in the LB Cup class, his third of the 2022 season.

It is always great racing at Watkins Glen and this weekend didn’t disappoint. Slade is having a great run this year and has shown a lot of speed for his first season. Both Tom and Joel/Brett are also going very well. I am proud of our program, things are working well in all areas of the program and I look forward to the second half of the season.

While the trio of Lizard Lamborghinis had a challenging race one on Friday, the three cars had a stronger race two on Saturday, closing out the weekend with four top-six finishes to accompany Stewart’s win.

Race One

Race one had little love for the Lizards. While the No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini of Brett Jacobson and Joel Miller had a strong fourth place starting position in the Pro/Am class and ran in the top three before an early full-course caution interrupted the race. The team suffered a drive-through penalty for an infraction during the mandatory pit stop, setting the entry back to finish in sixth. Slade Stewart’s bad luck started before the race went green when a piece of debris cut his tire, forcing him to limp into pit lane while the rest of the field roared into turn one. He was able to get a replacement tire and rejoin the race, however unable to gain back much of the lost ground, finishing in sixth place in the LB Cup. Tom Tait had a strong drive in the Am Class, starting twelfth and using his limited green time to charge up to eighth place in the No. 64 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

Race Two

Stewart started race two from pole position in the LB Cup, with Jacobson starting from sixth in Pro/Am, and Tait in eighth in Am. The field went full course caution in lap one for a crash, prohibiting any gains for the Lizard trio. With 32 minutes remaining, the field went back to green and immediately spread out. Jacobson pitted from seventh, and Miller took over the No. 11 car to complete the race. Tait pitted next, completing his mandatory stop with 25 minutes remaining. Stewart followed three minutes later, still holding to the LB Cup lead. Another full course caution interrupted the race with five minutes to go, and Stewart closed out the event a third-time winner, with Miller and Tait each earning a sixth-place finish in their respective classes. With his third victory of the year, Stewart leads the LB Cup points championship battle.

To date in their debut Lamborghini Super Trofeo, the Lizards have earned three wins and seven top-five finishes, with double headers at Road America and VIRginia International Raceway remaining before the team heads to Portimao, Portugal for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals. The IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America will take place August 4-7. For more information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Brett Jacobson (Pro/Am)

No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks so was really looking forward to the weekend. Each time on track I learn a little more and I’m thankful to Joel and the team for helping me along. The racing in Super Trofeo is a much higher level which is good and pushes me to be better. Looking forward to Road America!

Joel Miller (Pro/Am)

No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini Super Trofeo

I have mixed feelings about the weekend but glad we were able to get Brett back into the car following his Montreal race weekend accident. We improved the car a little bit and simply used the weekend as a test weekend. We had to miss the second round at NOLA so it was great to be back on the grid. We have never tested and as we learn the car will improve. Thanks to the Flying Lizard team and looking forward to Road America soon!

Slade Stewart (LB Cup)

No. 14 Lamborghini Super Trofeo

What an amazing weekend. While Saturday didn’t go our way, I learned a lot and worked hard to catch back up with the pack. Sunday, we were positioned well sitting on pole for LB Cup, and once the green flag dropped it was time to go. We had strong competition from the No. 13 and others, but we stayed consistent and smooth, executed our pitstop perfectly, and got back out and ran until another car had a mechanical in the last 12 minutes of the race which caused us to roll under the checkered in first for class, behind the pace car.

Watkins Glen is a track steeped in history books of racing and is was track to be deeply respected for its speed and technical nature. I can’t thank the Flying Lizard team enough for their continued superior support in this Super Trofeo series. I’m looking forward to heading the next, and second to last race weekend at the iconic Road America.

Tom Tait (Am)

No. 64 Emerald Center Lamborghini Super Trofeo

The Flying Lizard team prepared a fantastic car for me this weekend. After running in the top 3 for opening practice, we were able to achieve our best race results in the super-competitive AM class at the historic Watkins Glen International raceway this weekend. We are improving every race, finishing P7 and P6, and on the track, we were very close to bringing home two top 5 finishes. We have more pace in the car and we will for sure be bringing it to Road America in August!

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

About Giddy

Sexual health resources were severely lacking. Everyone will experience a condition, disease, disorder, or stage of life related to their sexual health at some point. But, due to a lack of reliable, expert-verified, judgment-free information, people are misinformed, suffer in silence, or turn to outdated, ineffective products.

Giddy is disrupting Sexual Health Information, helping people with diseases, conditions, and at different stages of life feel more confident and fulfilled. Expert-reviewed medical articles are coupled with first-hand perspective articles as a means of de-stigmatizing topics, and creating a safe, honest, open dialogue. Giddy (GetMeGiddy.com) is a first of it’s kind Sexual Health platform which offers users access to topics that impact their lives but are not often discussed.

About Emerald Center

Emerald center is a premier lifestyle and home furnishings retail mixed use center featuring IKEA and over 2 million square feet of mixed use development serving the Southeast Phoenix market. Emerald center is located at the Northeast corner of I-10 and Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ.

About Chandler Pavilions

Chandler Pavilions is the most successful retail power center in Chandler, Az. With Marquis tenants including Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, REI, Flemings Steak House, and over twenty restaurants l, totaling 2 million square feet of retail tenants. Chandler Pavilions is located at the northeast and southwest corners of I-10 and Ray Rd, Chandler Az.