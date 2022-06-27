Sheehan Upbeat Leaving Mid Ohio Trans Am with Road America Quick Turn to the Weekend

Lexington, OHIO – June 27, 2022 – Sunday was Round 7 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship TA2 season, the first leg of a Midwest double-header that continues next weekend at Road America. One of TA2’s most experienced drivers, New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan and his LTK team were stymied on the weekend’s events at the Mid Ohio Sportscar Course. A broken rear-end retired the car from the lead lap with three laps to go.

“We unloaded a good car, it took changes well. I was excited to drive the car and it hasn’t been that way for a while for us,” said Tom when we spoke to him after the race. “I think I underperformed a bit in qualifying but in the race we had good pace and I was proud with some progress we made on track this weekend.”

It was very much a stop-start race with multiple long caution flags, and the black flag appeared not once but twice. Piloting the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang, Tom had made his way from a starting position of P23 up to P16 before the mechanical issue that meant an early finish to his race, “I thought the track was getting really slick but our car was working. We were picking them off before we had a surprise big spin. Then I was moving forward again, but the rear-end just gave up. No drive and we retired it.”

Tom is driving a Mike Cope platform car and was generous in his praise for fellow Mike Cope driver Thomas Merrilll who took the checkered flag, “I’m really happy for the Cope guys and Thomas [Merril]. Now we’re looking forward to another quick turnaround. All-in-all it’s not the result we wanted. It’s going to be a long drive home, we lost another rear-end and that’s three so far. We have to figure this out.”

The LTK Ford Mustang picked up 4 Championship points for Tom’s P22 finish to give him a total of 51. He provisionally he retains his place in the top 20 despite having missed the two races in California.

If you were unable to attend the Trans Am race in person or watch the race live, you can catch up with all the action on the Trans Am Series YouTube Channel here: https://youtube.com/c/TheTransAmSeries

Watch the televised broadcast on the CBS Sports Network and please check your local listings:

TA2 – July 2, 7:30p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – July 3, 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

