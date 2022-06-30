Guests Have Savings Opportunities July 1-7 on Tickets to Daytona International Speedway Events, Tours as Part of Florida’s Freedom Week “Sales-Tax Holiday”

Coke Zero Sugar 400 “Last-Chance” Race to Make 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 30, 2022) – Families traveling through the state of Florida in 2022 as well as those who want to attend the August 27th “last-chance” race to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, have added incentive to purchase early and save on tickets to Daytona International Speedway, beginning this Friday as part of Florida’s Freedom Week “Sales Tax Holiday.”

As a result of Florida’s Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7, there will be no sales tax for tickets purchased during the 7-day period for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, set for Aug. 26-27, which features the Cole Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 26. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the 2022 regular season finale and will serve as the final opportunity to make the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Tickets may be purchased online at www.DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP from July 1-7.

As part of an even extra special offer, fans can save an additional 10% when buying both tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend and the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, part of NASCAR’s Playoffs on Oct. 22-23 (Must call 1-800-PITSHOP to claim offer).

In addition, tickets purchased during Florida’s Freedom Week for Daily Tours of the World Center of Racing are also sales tax free. There will be no sales tax on all on-site tours during the week (walkup sales) or all advance purchased tours (July 1 through Sept. 30).

Florida Freedom Week: Coke Zero Sugar 400/Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Weekend, Aug. 26-27

No sales tax on all Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend purchases that include tickets, ticket packages, camping, hospitality, UNOH Fanzone/pre-race access, and parking.

Items can be purchased online, over the phone or in the Daytona International Speedway Tickets & Tours Building.

For additional information, fans are urged to visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP, or if onsite, stop at the Speedway Ticket Office.

Save an additional 10% when buying tickets to both the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend and Dixie Vodka 400 weekend (which also includes a Saturday NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader featuring the Contender Boats 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Baptist Health 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) at Homestead-Miami Speedway (must call 1-800-PITSHOP to claim this exclusive offer).

Florida Freedom Week: Daytona International Speedway Daily Tours

Speedway tours are $25 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for kids under 4.

All tours include a digital photo package included with each tour ticket.

Tours run daily and leave every 30 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the last tour of the day running at 3:00 p.m. Tours last about 60 minutes.

Guests can purchase online https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/tours/, by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or onsite at the Speedway Ticket Office.

In addition to seeing the 31-degree banking of the historic venue, tour guests will also be able to enjoy some of the other popular attractions such as viewing Austin Cindric’s Team Penske winning car from the 2022 DAYTONA 500, viewing all the incredible artifacts and monumental cars in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and getting the opportunity to purchase the latest and greatest apparel in the souvenir Pit Shop.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500.