Blomqvist earns the pole for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Tom Blomqvist won the pole Saturday afternoon in his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 and will lead the field when the green flag drops for Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Round 7 of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The 1:04.394-lap was Blomqvist’s second consecutive IMSA pole and a DPi track record.

“It was an absolute wild ride,” he said. “I was over my limit; I’m not going to lie. That session was a case of putting your brain to one side.”

Ricky Taylor qualified second in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing car and Tristan Vautier was third fastest in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. The Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Alex Lynn’s No. 02 will start in fourth place with Olivier Pla in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac starting fifth and Sebastien Bourdais rounding out the top six.

Andretti Autosports’ Jarrett Andretti won the pole in LMP3 with a 1:13.102 lap time followed by Gar Robinson (Riley Motorsports) in second, Ari Balogh (Jr III Racing) in third and CORE Autosport’s Jon Bennett in fourth.

Pfaff Motorsports’ Mathieu Jaminet earned the pole in GTD Pro, and Frankie Montecalvo had the best time in GTD in his Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Jaminet was tops in GT3 R, 0.165 seconds ahead of the GTD pole-sitter Montecalvo.

Alex Riberas was third among the GTD cars and second in GTD pro in the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, followed by the No. 25 Team GT3 team of John Edwards. Jordan Taylor was fifth in the No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD.

You can tune into the Chevrolet Grand Prix Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with television coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Complete Qualifying Results: