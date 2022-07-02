CHEVROLET NCS AT ROAD AMERICA: Chase Elliott Pole Winner Quick Quote

NASCAR CUP SERIES

ROAD AMERICA

KWIK TRIP 250

TEAM CHEVY POLE WINNER QUOTE

JULY 2, 2022

CHASE ELLIOTT CAPTURES HIS SECOND POLE WIN OF 2022 AT ROAD AMERICA

Three Camaro ZL1’s to Start in Top-Five

· Chase Elliott captured his second pole win of 2022 at Road America, recording a lap of 134.427 seconds, at 108.407 mph, in his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1.

· This marks Elliott’s 11th career pole win in 239 races in NASCAR’s premier series.

· Elliott’s pole win is the fourth for Chevrolet in 2022; and the bowtie brand’s 727th all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

3rd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

12th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1

17th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1

20th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SALUTES VETERANS CAMARO ZL1

21st AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

26th JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP CAMARO ZL1

27th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 U.S. AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1

29th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

30th TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

33rd RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 PICK’N SAVE / VELVEETA CAMARO ZL1

34th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

35th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2nd Chase Briscoe (Ford)

3rd Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th Austin Cindric (Ford)

USA Network will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America live at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner

“Hopefully the results are the same tomorrow as they were last year. That’s what’s important.

Just appreciate everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, from the engine shop to every department that has a hand in what we do to make our NAPA Chevy what it was today. We’ll try to go to work and see if we can get it driving like it needs to for tomorrow. I think it’s going to be really, really hard to pass, based on what I saw in practice. It would be nice to keep track position as long as we can. That’s always a tough thing at road courses, to manage that balance of what to do at what time.

We’ll see, but we’re looking forward to it, for sure.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

“I think we are good. We kind of just have to wait and see, but a lot of things can happen at these road course races. There’s a lot of strategy involved. Our No. 48 Ally Chevy is a lot better than eighth, so we’re looking forward to it.”

