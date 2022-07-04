Mid-Race Issues Relegate Keselowski to P33 Finish at Road America

Kohler Generators Ford Endures Heavy Damage in Long Road Course Race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (July 3, 2022) – Brad Keselowski, in his No. 6 Kohler Generators Mustang, was on pace for a solid afternoon at Road America, but issues midway through the race set him off the pace as he ultimately finished 33rd.

Following a promising qualifying session Saturday of P11, Keselowski powered his Mustang through the first stage cleanly, short-pitting on lap 12 to earn track position for the following two stages. He would finish stage one P25.

The No. 6 Ford started stage two in 12th. Keselowski was able to hold steady at the front of the field, only losing one spot during green flag laps. On lap 27, both RFK cars would short-pit again for track position. After a solid stop, Keselowski was penalized for driving through too many boxes and would start stage three at the rear of the field.

The afternoon would not get easier for the 2012 NASCAR Cup series champion after an on-track incident left him with severe damage to the right front of his Kohler Generators Ford. The No. 6 team was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop on lap 39, and multiple stops in the laps following, for repairs. Keselowski went on to finish the race 33rd.

The Cup Series continues the road to the playoffs next Sunday for its return to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Race coverage is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.