GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Mid-Ohio

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 12TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “Overall, I’d say we executed well this weekend. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy had some speed and it allowed us to stay up front and in contention for most of the race. We were able to gain some much needed stage points, and that will help our position heading into the final regular season race at Pocono. Wish we could have gotten a few spots better in the finishing order, but I was making a pass and hit debris on the track and went off track which cost us our finishing position. Regardless, we had a pretty good points day and made some great improvements on our road course package.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 26TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “Tough day at Mid-Ohio, we never really had the pace that we wanted, but we started to figure out some stuff and make speed towards the end of the race. Unfortunately, we just got taken out in someone else’s mess there at the end. The struggle of our season continues with bad luck, but it’s just part of racing and there’s not much more that we could do. I’m thankful to all of my No. 24 GMS Racing team for working hard and improving on our truck, and now my focus is all on Pocono.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

