Toyota Racing NCWTS Post-Race Recap — Mid-Ohio 7.9.22

THREE TUNDRA TOP-10s AT MID-OHIO ROAD COURSE

Friesen and Eckes Earn Top-Five Finishes Through Twists and Turns of Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 9, 2022) – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) took to the Mid-Ohio road course on Saturday afternoon where Tundra drivers Stewart Friesen (fifth) and Christian Eckes (fifth) both scored top-five finishes for Toyota.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race 15 of 23 – 67 Laps, 151 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Parker Kligerman*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Carson Hocevar*

4th, STEWART FRIESEN

5th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

6th, CHANDLER SMITH

12th, TY MAJESKI

13th, CHASE PURDY

17th, TIMMY HILL

18th, MATT CRAFTON

21st, TYLER ANKRUM

24th, BEN RHODES

26th, COREY HEIM

28th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

36th, MASON FILIPPI

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your truck coming from the back to the front in today’s race?

“It was a challenge and that’s an understatement. Second time ever being here, first time in the trucks. We didn’t get a good qualifying position obviously, which put us behind the ball a little bit. We were struggling a little bit with the balance getting up through the field, but this place is really, really hard to pass in general. There’s a few places where it’s really heavy braking and everybody today was really good through those sections so you had to push that danger zone a little more. It was either going to reward you or it was going to bite you really, really bad. Figuring that out and then starting to capitalize on that really helped me a lot and also being precise where I chose to use the bumper and where I chose not to use the bumper was a big thing for me today. Really happy with my Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. Good overall picture day. Obviously wish we could have won the thing, but for the conditions and what we were fighting, can’t be upset with today’s finish.”

