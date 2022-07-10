Keselowski Finishes 20th in Chaotic Atlanta Race

No. 6 Finishes despite Being Involved in Multiple Incidents

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 10, 2022) – In a race dominated by yellow flags, Brad Keselowski finished 20th in the Solomon Plumbing Ford and finished third in stage two despite being involved in two cautions.

The two-time Atlanta winner spent the first half of the race laying back, a strategy common throughout the field in Superspeedway racing. He ended the first 60-lap segment in 20th, and from there began his charge forward.

He would fire off tail end of the field for stage two, then had a fuel-only stop just prior to lap 100 which gave him solid track position. After the No. 17 blew a right front, ultimately ending his day, Keselowski restarted 11th with 18 to go in stage two.

Throughout the last few laps of the stage he weaved his way through the pack, ultimately going for the lead coming to three to go before the yellow came out, finishing third in the segment. Then, just a few laps into the third stage, the No. 6 caught some nose damage in an incident involving nine cars in total. He would ultimately drive away as five more cautions flew in the final 70 laps.

With 14 to go, Keselowski caught the tail end of a four-car incident on the front stretch, spinning through the infield turf, again taking on minimal damage. From there, a shootout finish ultimately ended the race with Keselowski bringing his Ford Mustang home in 20th.

The Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next for a 3 p.m. ET race next Sunday. It will air on USA Network, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.