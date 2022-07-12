Brad Keselowski – Loudon Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 318.4 miles, 301 laps, Stages: 70-115-116

NASCAR Cup Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend format returns this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with group practice set for Saturday morning, immediately followed by qualifying.

Keselowski at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

· Keselowski makes his 22nd start in Loudon in the Cup Series, a track that stands as one of his best all-time with a 10.1 average finish. The Michigan native has two wins at NHMS – the first in 2014, and again in 2020 – with 14 top-10s overall, nine of which were inside the top five.

· Keselowski most recently won the race there during the COVID season in 2020, and last year finished third in a race shortened by a few laps due to limited daylight.

· He has led 598 laps overall at NHMS, overall one of his best numbers of any track, and has led laps in 15 of his 21 Cup starts at the track that spans just over a mile in distance.

· Dating back seven starts, Keselowski has six top-10s in that stretch, and has finished outside of the top-15 only four times.

· He also has four poles at NHMS, the first coming in 2010, then others in 2013, 2014 and 2019, contributing to his 10.3 overall average starting position.

· The 2012 Cup Champion also has two wins in the Xfinity Series in Loudon, winning back-to-back races in 2012 and 2014. He earned the pole in five of his 10 NXS starts, including four-straight from 2010-14. Overall, he finished top-10 in every Xfinity race he ever ran at NHMS with an average finish of 3.8.

Matt McCall at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

· McCall will be on the box for his 11th Cup start in Loudon this weekend. He has one career top-10 there, a P6 finish with Jamie McMurray, in 2016. He has been consistent as of late with finishes of 16th (2021), 17th (2020) and 18th (2019, 2018), with an overall 16.7 average result.

· McCall has led his drivers to an 11.4 average starting spot with five starts inside the top-10, including three-straight with a P4 starting spot with Kurt Busch last year.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Loudon:

“It’s a good track for me. I really like going to New Hampshire and it has some unique challenges as to how you drive the race track. I’ve had some really good cars there over the years and wish we had practice, for sure. It’s a big wild card and there’s big questions on what to expect, but we’re looking forward to a good weekend up in New England.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished third in stage two last Sunday at Atlanta, but was ultimately caught up in two separate incidents and finished 20th.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its eighth primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.