Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Going For Fifth Straight Cup Series Win at New Hampshire

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: NEW HAMPSHIRE ADVANCE

The summer stretch for NASCAR continues this weekend as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series make their only visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Ford has won the last four Cup events after Aric Almirola took the checkered flag last season. Here’s a look at how Ford has done at the Magic Mile through the years.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, July 16 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Sunday, July 17 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. (USA)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE

· Ford has 17 all-time series wins at New Hampshire

· Ford is going for its fifth straight series win at New Hampshire

· Ford’s all-time winningest NCS driver at New Hampshire is Jeff Burton (4 wins)

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE

· Ford has 8 series wins by 8 different drivers at New Hampshire.

· The last Ford winner was Brad Keselowski in 2014.

· Ford has 3 MENCS/NXS season sweeps at NHMS (1994, 2004 and 2014).

BLUE OVAL GOING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT CUP WIN AT NHMS

Ford comes into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looking to run its win streak to five after Aric Almirola went to victory lane last season. Keselowski led a race-high 184 laps and won the last two stages as he and Denny Hamlin waged a one-on-one battle for most of the afternoon. Almirola’s win came on the heels of back-to-back-to-back wins by Brad Keselowski (2020) and Kevin Harvick (2018-19).

WEEKEND SWEEP

Brad Keselowski had a weekend to remember as he became the first driver to sweep a NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, achieving the feat on July 12-13, 2014. Keselowski led 138 of 305 laps, including the final two under a green-white-checkered finish, to beat Kyle Busch to the finish line. The win was Ford’s fourth straight series win, marking the first time that had happened since 2001.

300-FOR-300

Jeff Burton is the last driver to lead every lap of a NASCAR Cup Series race when he did it on Sept. 17, 2000 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bobby Labonte started from the pole, but Burton grabbed the lead after starting on the outside of the front row. Even though Labonte and Dale Earnhardt challenged him throughout the day, Burton never gave up the lead, becoming the first driver to lead every lap of a series race since Cale Yarborough did it in the Music City USA 420 at Nashville Speedway on June 3, 1978. The race, which was run with the use of restrictor plates, ended under caution after Sterling Marlin was involved in an accident with three laps remaining. It was Burton’s fourth win at the speedway and concluded a stretch that saw him win four consecutive seasons at the Magic Mile.

OWNER/DRIVER FIRST

Ford’s first NASCAR Cup Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway came in the track’s second year of hosting events in 1994. That’s when Ricky Rudd outdueled Dale Earnhardt in the closing laps to post his 15th career win. Rudd led 55 laps on the day, but won it after a memorable side-by-side battle with seven laps to go in which he passed Earnhardt on the inside, only to see the black No. 3 crossover and pull alongside for the next lap. Rudd eventually pulled in front and held on to take the Slick 50 300 on July 10, 1994. Rudd went on to post 23 NSCS wins in his career and had at least one victory in 16 consecutive seasons (1983-98), but none may have been as satisfying as this one because it marked his first triumph as an owner/driver.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT NHMS

1994 – Ricky Rudd

1996 – Ernie Irvan

1997 – Jeff Burton (1)

1998 – Jeff Burton (1)

1999 – Jeff Burton (1)

2000 – Jeff Burton (2)

2001 – Dale Jarrett (1)

2002 – Ryan Newman (2)

2004 – Kurt Busch (Sweep)

2008 – Greg Biffle (2)

2014 – Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano

2018 – Kevin Harvick

2019 – Kevin Harvick

2020 – Brad Keselowski

2021 – Aric Almirola

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT NHMS

1994 – Derrike Cope

1995 – Chad Little

1999 – Elton Sawyer

2001 – Jason Keller

2002 – Bobby Hamilton Jr.

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2006 – Carl Edwards

2014 – Brad Keselowski