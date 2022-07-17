KENNINGTON PUTS IN STRONG EFFORT IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

July 16, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge returned to action for round five of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Friday at one of the most exciting events on the schedule, the Toronto Indy. After being postponed for two years due to Covid restrictions, the team returned to Exhibition Place in Toronto for a hard-fought battle.

The morning practice and qualifying session proved challenging with several caution flags halting proceedings. The team worked to improve the performance of the car and Kennington worked the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to the outside of row seven for the start of the 35-lap race. From the drop of the green the battle was on.

Every position gained on the track proved to be a challenge with drivers doing their best to hold station and avoid the unforgiving concrete walls that surround the track. Kennington would wage a fierce battle with the #99 car and eventually dispatch the challenger.

With an extreme effort on a hot day in the city Kennington would bring the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge home 11th, just missing another top-ten result.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“Our whole Castrol team loved being back in Toronto for the Indy but we didn’t have our best day. We had several cautions close to together and it never gave us a chance to show our stuff longer runs where I think we might have been better. We had a good battle with the #99 before taking the spot and just missed the top ten. We’re excited after two podiums on the last two ovals to head west and race in Edmonton”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will now head west to begin a swing through western Canada and three straight oval races. First stop is at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta on Saturday July 23rd.

TV & Live Streaming

The Grand Prix of Toronto will be broadcast on TSN and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

