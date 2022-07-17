Dustin Bryson picks up third win of 2022 at Mobile International Speedway

Irvington, AL. (July 17, 2022) – The decision by Dustin Bryson to return to active competition is paying off.

After picking up his first victory in 18 years at Crisp Motorsports Park back in April, Bryson has since added two more wins to his resume in 2022, which included a triumph in the Pro Truck division at Mobile International Speedway on Saturday evening.

Bryson had high expectations when he elected to put together his own Pro Truck program and said the consistency he has shown so far this year has proven that he can best all the top competitors in the region.

“This has been a really good year,” Bryson said. “I’m just so fortunate to have good equipment and a fast race truck every night. Everything is going great.”

Bryson said that pulling off the win at Mobile presented its own unique set of challenges compared to racing at Crisp.

Along with Mobile being a much faster track than Crisp, Bryson had to hold his own with a different group of drivers that included Jerry Goff, who had won all three races at Mobile entering Saturday night’s feature.

Goff was the one Bryson had to hold off in the closing stages of the 30-lap feature to get his first victory outside of Crisp. Bryson said that being able to best a high-caliber Pro Truck driver like Goff has provided him a jolt of confidence that he hopes to build upon going forward.

“This is what we set out to do,” Bryson said. “We didn’t know if we’d be able to do this, but our goal was to be a threat for the win every time we showed up. I’ve had a lot of people help me out along the way, so this has been really rewarding.”

While Bryson knew his program possessed a tremendous amount of potential, he never envisioned the 2022 season would begin with him winning three out of four races.

Now that he knows he can win every race, Bryson is turning his attention towards finishing out the year strong at Crisp and gain as much track time as possible before heading back down to Five Flags in December for the Snowball Derby, where he looks to improve upon an 11th place finish from last year.

Bryson expects to enjoy plenty of success before the 2022 season concludes and is growing more optimistic with each week that his truck will be the one parked in victory lane when the checkered flag flies on the Snowball Derby Pro Truck feature later this year.

“I’d really like to win that [Pro Truck] championship at Crisp,” Bryson said. “Hopefully we can win a few more races, especially that Snowball Derby.”

Bryson would like to thank God, his wife Kimberly, his mother Donna, his stepfather Ernie Lopez, Thorne, Staples and everyone at Curt Britt Motorsports for all their help along with MPM Marketing and his sponsors LeeBoy, Terminal Maintenance & Construction, Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction, Inc., Reynolds-Warren Equipment Company, Modern Images, Dykes Paving & Construction Co., Inc., AROB Performance Parts & Fuels, Simpson Trucking & Grading, Inc. and House of Finery.

