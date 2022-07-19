Fr8Auctions.com and McDowell Eying Another Top-Ten Finish Together

McDowell Ready to Apply Lessons Learned in Spring

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 19, 2022) – Michael McDowell is set to head back to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series lone visit to the track. McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Ford team are on a roll as of late, having scored six top-ten finishes in the last eleven races, and want to continue to pad their stat line.

“Through the first months of our summer stretch we have continued to perform well,” said McDowell. “We have put together results that we know come to expect. With that, comes the next step of getting that win.

“We have been close. Gateway, Sonoma, and Road America were good races. At Atlanta, with Fr8Auctions.com, we had another great car until we got caught up. So, if we continue to do what we have been the last few weeks, we have an opportunity to get a checkered.

McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang is also proud to continue to support the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation, which assists in efforts to help children receive lifesaving organ transplants. It has always been a cause that McDowell has helped.

“What Marcus (Barela) and the Fr8Auctions.com family does for Brave Like Wyatt to help young children and their families who are in the hospital with chronic disease is second to none,” stated McDowell. “That has been more important than anything, really. It is saying a ton of Fr8Auctions.com that they use our program to help fans learn more about how they can help.”

Fans are encouraged to go to www.bravelikewyatt.com to learn more.

McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Mustang will race this Sunday, July 24, from the Pocono Raceway at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.