Putting it all on the line, Betting Strategies for The NASCAR Cup Series

This past weekend during the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, viewers witnessed a new driver enter the winner’s circle this season, Christopher Bell. Fans will agree that Bell was a surprise victor during this weekend race event and is a welcome change during the 2022 NASCAR season’s reign of dominance by Chase Elliot.

Similar to online casinos, online sportsbooks have proven to be a lucrative method of creating solid bets and leveraging sports knowledge. Motorsports is no stranger to online sportsbooks wagers and is quickly becoming the go-to way to make money as a spectator knowledgeable in motorsports.

Synopsys

In the eyes of the sportsbook bettor, Christopher Bell’s win is proof of the potential gains a dark horse can achieve. When reviewing the odds for last weekend’s Ambettor 301, as per offers bet, we saw Christopher Bell (+1800) having much lower odds compared to other consistently strong drivers such as Ryan Blaney (+600) and Kyle Busch (+700). However, it’s good to know that the odds are primarily based on performance history in a given season, and it would be impossible to use them to formulate an exact race result.

What’s important is how a bettor plays these odds to their favor by utilizing different betting strategies. The majority of the value gained in Bell’s victory almost certainly was not made with To-Win bets as the likelihood was much lower. The primary method value was generated and won with alternative betting strategies, Podium Finish, and Driver Matchups.

Betting Strategies

When reviewing a list of odds, it is up to the bettor to decide how they wish to play them to their advantage. By focusing on the most likely odds a bettor can consistently make strong bets that net them decent returns.

To-Win

To-win bets are about as simple as it gets, it is betting on the winner of first place. Do not confuse its simplicity for its clear downside, wagering on a single outcome. As mentioned before, the majority of to-win bets last weekend failed due to the unexpected race outcome.

Podium Finish

A podium finish bet is betting on whether a driver will be in the top rankings of the race, i.e., on the winner’s podium. Most of the time, a podium finish bet covers only the top three spots, but some podium finish bets extend to as far as the top 5 or top 10. Podium finish bets are typically much safer and yield consistent results as the bet does not rely on a single outcome.

Driver Matchups

A driver matchup bet is also simple, it is a bet on whether a driver will finish ahead of another driver. Driver matchups are also more open than to-win bets as many different scenarios result in a favorable outcome. Lastly, driver matchup bets are also great for those who know about the current NASCAR season rivalries and can exploit the drama for their financial benefit.

Future Race Implementation

Looking forward to the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at the Pocono Raceway, fans can expect some upsets due to the track’s difficulty. Now is the best time to begin formulating plans and strategies for the upcoming race weekend because it is full of opportunities and races alike.

Utilizing different betting strategies in every race is the key to success. While the to-win bets offer the most lucrative yields, they are also not the safest and most consistent. With proper planning and preparation, the driver matchups, and podium finish betting strategies can yield more gains consistently. Remember to gamble responsibly!