How Fans Can Support Speedway Children’s Charities Throughout Coca-Cola 600 Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2024) – One world-class NASCAR driver will be crowned victorious following the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but with the help of kind-hearted fans and initiatives spearheaded by Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), kids in the greater Charlotte area will be the real winners. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s nonprofit will host a bevy of “fund-racing” events throughout the historic Memorial Day weekend to raise money in support of charitable foundations within the community.

Here are several ways race fans can make a difference this weekend:

Hot Laps with a Pro: Fans can feel the thrill of racing on the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway with the adrenaline rush of a lifetime as they take on the high banks of America’s Home for Racing on Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in an official Charlotte Motor Speedway pace vehicle driven by Legacy Motor Club’s John Hunter Nemechek. Spaces are limited, so pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Legacy Shop: Authentic vintage NASCAR memorabilia and rare, one-of-a-kind collectibles will be available for fans to purchase Friday through Sunday at the Legacy Shop. Located on the concourse outside of Turn 1, this unique retail experience will feature signed driver photos and programs, diecast cars and other hidden gems from NASCAR’s rich and storied history. Every purchase at the Legacy Shop directly benefits SCC and helps local area children in need.

Live Auction: Experience the excitement of the Coca-Cola 600 like never before by participating in the SCC live auction. Fans can bid on a bevy of unique and rare items when the auction takes the Trackside Live stage Sunday from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Items up for grabs include: an autographed Chase Elliott firesuit, autographed Jimmie Johnson 7x-Champion replica helmet, autographed Coca-Cola 600 race guitar, framed Dale Earnhardt Jr. poster and four VIP passes for the Coca-Cola 600.

50/50 Raffle presented by Carpet South Design: Children and one lucky fan will hit the jackpot with the Speedway Children’s Charities 50/50 Raffle presented by Carpet South Design. Tickets will be on sale until Sunday, May 26. Half of the total ticket sales from the combined raffle will support Charlotte area children through SCC. The other half will go to ONE lucky winner!

Ticket purchase options are as follows:

1 ticket for $10

10 tickets for $20

100 tickets for $40

BONUS BUY: 400 tickets for $100

Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person or online until May 26. The winning ticket will be drawn during Stage 3 of the Coca-Cola 600, and the winner does not have to be present to take home the jackpot.

The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is one of 11 locations at Speedway Motorsports facilities across the country. Since inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has awarded more than $68 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

Red Bucket: Fans can utilize one of the fan assistance golf carts, where all tips go directly to Speedway Children’s Charities and benefits kids throughout the Charlotte area.

Speedway Club: Guests attending the Speedway Club will have the opportunity to bid on a number of silent auction items located in the Speedway Club. Items include a race-used tire, Ned Jarret autographed diecast, Ryan Blaney crew Shirt and other unique items.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities and to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

