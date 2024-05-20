The White Zone: Shame on NASCAR and Charlotte, if they sign off on Trump’s appearance

Really, NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway? You’re both OK with this? You’re OK with Donald Trump, who previously attacked Bubba Wallace, publicly, to attend, Sunday?

If so, shame on you both!

If you missed it, the former president — and presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican Party, this year — plans to attend Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Where he’ll turn one of NASCAR’s crown jewels into a glorified campaign event. Just as he did in 2020 at the Daytona 500. Furthermore, that raises the possibility of interfering with Kyle Larson’s attempt at “The Double,” Sunday.

Those together result in a stupid idea.

But did you forget he attacked Wallace?!

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Plus, as Jeff Gluck points out.

Mr. President, your premise is false.



1) It wasn't a "hoax." Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn't report it; he was informed about it.



2) There hasn't been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 6, 2020

You’re gonna let that man have a spotlight at yet another one of your marquee events? Where, if he randomly feels like it, he can incite more vitriol towards Wallace? A good percentage of which is thinly-veiled racism!

Most charitably, NASCAR and Charlotte acted wildly irresponsibly, if neither stops this before it happens. Less charitably, both entities turn a blind eye to the vitriol that’s sure to come at Wallace, because neither cared enough to nip this in the bud. Yeah, who cares if this inspires more racism at Wallace? The money matters more, right?!

I hope like hell it’s not the latter!

NASCAR’s angered me more times than I can count over my 20+ years of following it, but this tops everything! All the work the people at NASCAR did to cleanup the mess left by Brian France, when he endorsed Trump for President. Which, if you recall, happened just months after he pulled the XFINITY and Truck Series banquets from one of Trump’s hotels, for one of the many, many times spewed racist garbage about Hispanic immigrants. All the work to erase virtually any presence of Confederate flags at all NASCAR races in 2020. All the work to make NASCAR more appealing to African Americans. Who saw the sea of stars and bars that plagued the infield of most NASCAR race weekends. Particularly in the Deep South and either refused to give NASCAR a chance, or stoically dealt with the background radiation for years (when they shouldn’t had to in the first place).

If you and Charlotte let this happen and the national embarrassment known as Trump attacks Wallace again, then all that work and goodwill collapses and disappears into a black hole. What other non-White Southerner would give NASCAR a chance, again? I know none of my leftist friends would, no matter how much I sell them on becoming NASCAR-pilled, like me.

NASCAR, you dropped the ball on this in 2020. When you waited two days to issue a response on the FBI’s findings of the noose situation. All while racists and right-wing political hacks tarred and feathered Wallace for something that was wildly out of his control on any reasonable level Yes, Wallace didn’t help himself with his comments on CNN the day after the report. But that doesn’t excuse NASCAR’s tardiness on it.

And let me stop those people who’ll call me a Wallace shill dead in their tracks. I said NASCAR should park Wallace for nakedly dumping Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. Argue with the wall.

Bottom line: NASCAR and Charlotte, stop this before it happens. This possibility shouldn’t exist in the first place, but both entities can save their bacon with the years of work to appeal to a more inclusive audience still intact.

If not, whatever happens, Sunday, is on you.

That’s my view, for what it’s worth.