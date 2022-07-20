The MB Market Announces Live Online Auction of the “Hammer” – the “Mythical” 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Coupe

NEW YORK (July 20, 2022) – The MB Market, the world’s first and only online auction platform dedicated exclusively to Mercedes-Benz, has announced that the auction of a rare 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG “Hammer” Coupe is now live online at https://thembmarket.com/1988-mercedes-benz-6-0-amg-hammer-coupe. The auction will end on August 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

This “Pre-Merger” AMG Hammer coupe is one of only 13 Hammers built by AMG in the United States and one of an estimated five Hammer coupes built for the U.S. market.

“We at The MB Market are privileged to offer this previously undiscovered AMG Hammer coupe, which has not been offered for sale publicly for over 25 years and has remained under the care of the current owner for nearly two decades,” said Blakley Leonard, co-founder of The MB Market.

“Experiencing the car firsthand was a special event given the historical significance of the Hammer and the car is even more impressive in person.”

This is the first time an AMG Hammer is being offered for sale via a U.S.-based auction or any online auction platform worldwide.

“The MB Market is proud to be the first in this arena and further solidify our position as the premier outlet for buying or selling Pre-Merger AMG and all Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” said Leonard.

At the time this car was built, AMG was still an independent tuning company separate from Mercedes-Benz. It was built by AMG North America in Westmont, Illinois, during an era when, notoriously, “the only limitation on what could be done to your Mercedes-Benz was the size of your bank account,” added Leonard.

It’s estimated that approximately 30 AMG Hammers were produced worldwide, with only 13 of those built for the North American market and less than five in the desirable coupe variant. It is from the Hammer that the lineage for all modern “luxury performance” cars can be directly traced.

“This is the car that started it all: the mythical AMG Hammer,” Leonard offered.

After the car was built in Illinois by AMG, Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills (Calif.) Motoring reportedly sold the car to a gentleman who drove the car from Beverly Hills to Las Vegas on his first day of ownership. Upon arriving in Las Vegas, he was pulled over for speeding and the car was subsequently seized by the D.E.A. after some illegal substances were found in the car.

The car was then purchased from a state auction by Rob Deer, former MLB pro baseball player. Deer owned the car for two years before trading it to Symbolic International where it was then sourced by the current seller on behalf of the next owner. It was then reacquired by the seller in 2006 and stored until last year.

“This is more than a car,” continued Leonard. “This is an opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The car that set the standard for the high-performance luxury sedan as we know it today, and the car that permanently affixed AMG among the all-time greats.

“Without the insane experiment undertaken by AMG to stuff a nearly 400hp, hand-built V8 into a mid-sized luxury sedan, an entire segment of the modern automotive marketplace might not even exist.

“The condition, rarity and performance of this example pair perfectly with a sinister color combination that should only increase the car’s overall desirability in the future.”

