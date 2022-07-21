Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono Raceway

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday July 24 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will mark Gragson’s first start at Pocono Raceway in the NCS﻿

Noah has an average finish of 27.3 in 2022 in the NCS across seven starts in the 2022 NCS season

“Pocono is a really fun track and completely unlike any other. Although we haven’t gotten all the finishes we wanted together, we have made some gains at Kaulig Racing this year in the Cup series. We’re looking forward to learning a different type of track in this new car to continue moving this team in the right direction.” – Noah Gragson on Pocono Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“I’m excited to get to Pocono after quite a few short tracks and road courses. With a bigger track like Pocono, we can really see how much speed we have built into our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We’ve had a few good weeks to build some momentum, so hopefully we can continue that at Pocono.” – Justin Haley on Pocono Raceway



Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 12 top five and 30 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 292 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 222 laps

Hemric: 53 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS

Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 16.2

“Pocono is a fun one. The restarts will be super important and using the air for drafting is going to be huge. I feel like we’ve got good momentum and a lot of excitement going into this weekend. Compared to the tracks we have been racing at for the past few weeks, this track could not be more different.” – Landon Cassill on Pocono Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned one top five, three top 10s and has led 18 laps at Pocono Raceway

Hemric has an average finish of 16.3 and has led 53 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“When I think of Pocono, restarts immediately come to mind as well as strategy. As I watch these races back time and time again, it’s clear that with the things we fight inside these race cars and inside these packs on restarts, those restarts became the name of the game. Navigating those things as well as how your crew chief and team decides to go about the strategy is all accumulative to having a good day.” – Daniel Hemric on Pocono Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, seven top five and 15 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.4, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022

Allmendinger has 15 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season

“Pocono last year was a racetrack I felt like we struggled at a bit, but we have done a lot of work on this track to prepare. Although it is a completely different racetrack than New Hampshire, hopefully we can take some of those ideas and concepts to Pocono to help find some more speed. I think, as a whole we’re moving in the right direction. Some of these racetracks have been a challenge for us, so we are looking forward to keep learning and keep trying to find some speed before the playoffs.” – AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.