Cosmo, Cagnazzi looking for the podium at home state Watkins Glen

By Official Release
WATKINS GLEN, NY (22 July 2022) – Guy Cosmo and Chris Cagnazzi return to their home state for this weekend’s Pirelli GT4 America competition at Watkins Glen International.

The two drivers finished fourth in the competitive Pro-Am class during the past two events driving the No. 39 PRESIDIO / Hero Life Mercedes-AMG GT4 fielded by Steve Cameron Racing. The SRO Glen event will be highlighted by a pair of one-hour races.

“Chris and I are both New Yorkers (Long Island) and love racing at the Glen,” Cosmo said. “It’s big, fast and flowing, and we both love to race there. We have a lot of experience there and we’re looking forward to getting back into action.”

Cosmo and Cagnazzi took sixth overall and fourth in class in the Sunday race during the most recent weekend at Virginia International Raceway. The pair were eighth overall and fourth in Pro-Am in the season opener at Sonoma Raceway.

“We’ve been fourth a couple of times this season; now, hopefully we can get on the podium at The Glen – and start making it a habit,” Cosmo said.

Cosmo has a pair of podium finishes in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

“Watkins Glen is a place that everybody loves,” Cosmo said. “We’re hoping that it’s a place that exploits the strong traits of our Mercedes-AMG GT4.”

Cagnazzi will also drive a second car in the GT America powered by AWS sprint races, the No. 39 PRESIDIO / Hero Life Mercedes-AMG GT4, in the GT4 class.

“Running in the second race really helps Chris,” Cosmo said. “It gives him a lot of extra track time. Most of the gentlemen drivers who are doing back-to-back races are performing really well. It also gives us extra time to work on car setup, and the extra track time helps us as a team to develop throughout the weekend. The setups from the two cars transfer well, so as we learn one car we can also apply it to the other car, and keep making progress.”

A pair of qualifying sessions to set the grids for the respective GT4 America races will be held Saturday morning at 10:40 and 11 a.m. (all times ET). Race One will be held at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, with the Sunday race taking the green flag at 11:10 a.m. The GT America races will be held on 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, with qualifying Saturday at 8 a.m.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

