Ty Majeski wins second Truck pole of 2026 at Michigan

Ty Majeski sealed the pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 6.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-truck, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the competitors vying for starting spots cycled around Michigan International Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

In Saturday’s qualifying session, Majeski, who was the 14th-fastest competitor during Saturday morning’s practice session, posted his fastest qualifying lap at 183.407 mph in 39.257 seconds. Majeski’s lap was enough for the 2024 Truck Series champion from Seymour, Wisconsin, to claim the top-starting spot for Saturday afternoon’s main event at the Irish Hills in Brooklyn, Michigan.

With the pole, Majeski achieved his 13th Truck Series career pole, his second of the 2026 season, his first since this year’s season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and his second driving the No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 entry for ThorSport Racing. Having notched a pair of 15th-place results in two Truck starts at Michigan, Majeski will strive to contend for his first victory of the 2026 season.

Majeski will share the front row with Christopher Bell, the latter of whom is making his fourth Truck start in the No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry and is pulling double-duty roles alongside his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry in the Cup Series division. Bell posted his fastest lap at 183.057 mph in 39.332 seconds.

Chandler Smith, teammate Layne Riggs (winner of the two recent Truck events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway) and Connor Mosack will start in the top five, respectively. Carson Hocevar, Cole Butcher, Giovanni Ruggiero (fastest in Saturday’s practice), Jake Garcia and Spencer Davis completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain, Kaden Honeycutt, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Corey Heim, Parker Kligerman, Cleetus McFarland, Mini Tyrrell, Frankie Muniz and Ben Rhodes will start 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, 29th, 30th, 31st and 35th, respectively. In addition, Tanner Gray was the lone competitor who did not post a qualifying time after his entry sustained a flat tire during practice. As a result, Gray’s entry was towed from the track and he will take the green flag at the tail end of the field in 36th.

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all made the main event.

Michigan – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Ty Majeski, 183.407 mph, 39.257 seconds Christopher Bell, 183.057 mph, 39.332 seconds Chandler Smith, 182.973 mph, 39.350 seconds Layne Riggs, 182.904 mph, 39.365 seconds Connor Mosack, 182.820 mph, 39.383 seconds Carson Hocevar, 182.593 mph, 39.432 seconds Cole Butcher, 182.584 mph, 39.434 seconds Giovanni Ruggiero, 182.482 mph, 39.456 seconds Jake Garcia, 182.242 mph, 39.508 seconds Spencer David, 182.172 mph, 39.523 seconds Grant Enfinger, 182.154 mph, 39.527 seconds Stewart Friesen, 182.089 mph, 39.541 seconds Tyler Ankrum, 182.089 mph, 39.541 seconds Corey LaJoie, 182.020 mph, 39.556 seconds Ross Chastain, 182.002 mph, 39.560 seconds Dawson Sutton, 181.924 mph, 39.577 seconds Kaden Honeycutt, 181.892 mph, 39.584 seconds Andres Perez De Lara, 181.841 mph, 39.595 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 181.809 mph, 39.602 seconds Christian Eckes, 181.703 mph, 39.625 seconds Brenden Queen, 181.534 mph, 39.662 seconds Justin Haley, 181.438 mph, 39.683 seconds Corey Heim, 181.401 mph, 39.691 seconds Daniel Hemric, 180.768 mph, 39.830 seconds Parker Kligerman, 180.727 mph, 39.839 seconds Daniel Dye, 180.591 mph, 39.869 seconds Kris Wright, 180.230 mph, 39.949 seconds Spencer Boyd, 180.198 mph, 39.956 seconds Cleetus McFarland, 180.167 mph, 39.963 seconds Mini Tyrrell, 179.978 mph, 40.005 seconds Frankie Muniz, 179.547 mph, 40.101 seconds Josh Reaume, 179.113 mph, 40.198 seconds Morgen Baird, 177.126 mph, 40.649 seconds Caleb Costner, 173.997 mph, 41.380 seconds Ben Rhodes, 161.410 mph, 44.607 seconds Tanner Gray, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds.

The 2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.