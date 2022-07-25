Going Electric, Preparing for a Better Future

As electric cars continue to integrate within our roadways and grow in popularity, it is time for consumers to consider and prepare for the next step of automobiles. Electric cars provide the same adaptability as combustion-based cars while offering benefits such as improved lifespan, lower maintenance, and low carbon footprint.

With an increased number of electric cars for sale, buyers can pick the electric car that best suits their everyday needs. Whether it’s a simplistic sedan for work or a versatile SUV for the entire family, there is an electric car for any situation. Continue reading to learn about the different types of electric cars and how they can improve day-to-day living.

Types of Electric Cars

A common misconception about electric cars is that they only offer a specific subset of vehicle types when the reality is the opposite. Electric cars are already at the stage where car manufacturers have developed a consumer model for all models. The models include sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, coupes, sports cars, station wagons, vans, pickups, and more.

Consumer Ready Cars

Many car manufacturers have already created consumer viable and efficient counterparts to combustion cars. Leading electric car manufacturers such as Kia, Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen, are actively paving the path for the future of cars.

When considering hatchbacks and SUVs, electric kia cars are contenders for the best of the best when compared to combustion vehicles. An example of a fantastic consumer-ready electric car is the new 2022 Kia EV6.

The Kia EV6 provides some insane features, a 339-mile (545km) range, and a charging time of 18 minutes at a fast-charging station. Coupled with the fact it is also an SUV that has plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike.

The EV6 is only one of the latest and greatest electric creations from Kia, other creations from car manufacturers such as Ford’s F-150 Lightning, and Volkswagen’s ID.4 SUV prove that electric cars are something consumers need to see.

Pros and Cons

Electric vehicles do have their downsides compared to combustion-based cars. The decision to swap to fully electric can be stressful and is full of many unknowns. Fortunately, as time goes on, electric vehicles will become the go-to.

The benefits of electric cars include:

Lower Running Costs – Electricity is cheaper than gas. After purchase, the cost of running the vehicle is much lower.

Environmentally Friendly – Electric cars are not free from a carbon footprint due to the energy cost of manufacturing. After the car is built and functioning, the car will not emit damaging gases to the environment compared to their combustion counterpart.

Government Incentives – Governments (European) will offer cash bonuses and aid when buying an electric vehicle for the first time.

Less Maintenance – Electric cars do not require combustion or a large piston engine. The amount of self-inflicted damage the car receives when operating is significantly lower which results in fewer visits to a mechanic.

Higher Resale Value – Coinciding with less self-inflicted damage, the resale value of electric cars is higher.

The detriments of electric cars include:

Less Range – Electric cars simply can’t hold as much ‘gas’ as a combustion vehicle with current battery technology.

Mindful Preparation – Forgetting to plug up an electric vehicle could spell disaster as it takes significantly more time to charge the batteries as opposed to filling up a gas tank.

More Expensive – The upfront cost of an electric car is much higher.

Bottom Line

Simply put, electric will be the future of automobiles. The benefits will quickly outweigh the downsides given enough time as electric cars become more efficient and convenient. A cleaner, much safer driving experience is something everyone can look forward to, why not start now?