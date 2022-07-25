World RX Champion Johan Kristoffersson Joins Nitro Rallycross Sweden as Star Car Driver

KRISTOFFERSSON TO FACE OFF AGAINST REIGNING NITRO RX CHAMPION TRAVIS PASTRANA, EUROPEAN RX CHAMPION ANDREAS BAKKERUD AND 2022 RALLYX WINNER NICLAS GRONHOLM

TWO-DAY WEEKEND EVENT COMING TO STRANGNAS MOTORSTADION 30-31 JULY

(Stockholm – 25 July, 2022) Dreyer & Reinbold Racing JC announced today a partnership with Swedish rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson to compete in the Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) event in Strängnäs, Sweden this weekend. Combining the intense racing of rallycross with the big air thrills of Nitro Circus, Nitro RX Sweden is truly where cars fly and tracks thrill.

Kristoffersson is regarded as one of the all-time greats of his generation in rallycross, as he dominated the 2010s. The Swede won four FIA World Rallycross Championships in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021, the latter with JC Raceteknik. The 2018 season proved to be his most successful championship yet, winning a record-breaking eleven of twelve events. Kristoffersson will get his first taste of Nitro Rallycross in his home country.

At Strangnas Motorstadion, Kristoffersson will have to go up against a stacked field of decorated drivers, including reigning Nitro RX champion Travis Pastrana (USA), European RX Champion Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and newly crowned 2022 RallyX winner Niclas Gronholm (FIN) in what could arguably be considered one of the best rallycross fields ever assembled.

Each driver will aim to take the checkered flag behind the wheel of the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.

They will also have to battle on Nitro RX’s tough tracks, which push competitors’ limits with huge gap jumps, banked turns and steep berms.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend and I‘m happy to get the opportunity to race with JC and DRR for the Nitro RX event in Strängnäs. I worked together with JC last year to win the world championship so I feel comfortable in the team.” said Johan Kristoffersson. “It will be a very steep learning curve, as it will be my first race in an electric rallycross car. I’m looking forward to trying out the FC1-X and racing against some new competitors. It will be a great experience and a huge challenge, but I’m really looking forward to trying my best.”

“We are very pleased to have Johan join us for his home event in Sweden,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Johan has a very impressive and extensive background in all forms of racing. He has proven he is quick in all types of racecars, especially rallycross cars. We are excited for him to hop in the FC1-X.”

“We know how good Johan is and we worked very well together last season. It will be interesting to see how he gets acclimated in the FC1-X at Strängnäs, especially when most of the other drivers have already done an event in the car at Lydden Hill.” said Joel Christoffersson, JC Raceteknik team owner. “We learned a lot with our four drivers and cars in the first round. It’s always a big milestone to get the first race with brand new cars under our belts and now we can focus more on the details of increasing our performance. Johan’s experience will also help us and we can look forward to a good weekend together.”

Kristoffersson will race alongside DRR JC teammates, Robin Larsson (SWE) and Andreas Barkkerud, as well as DRR X Team Frazzz racer, Fraser McConnell (JAM).

The next generation of stars will also be on display at Nitro RX Sweden with the NRX NEXT class set to light up the Strangnas track, with the best emerging talent from Europe and the United States set to do battle on Swedish soil. This roster includes Swedish motorsport star Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, 2021 NEXT series winner Casper Jansson (SWE) and more. Nitro RX Sweden will also include Supercar as well as CrossCar competition, offering fans even more wide-open four-wheel action.

With an open paddock area, Sweden racing fans can get an up-close look at Nitro RX and check out their favorite cars and drivers. Fans can stop by the all-new Nitro RX Fan Experience, which will feature a new entertainment stage, gaming area, concession area featuring local food trucks plus – for young racing enthusiasts – a kids’ electric rallycross experience.

Fans can enjoy special VIP amenities with the all-new Club Nitro RX. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and exclusive Club Nitro RX area, passholders will enjoy all-inclusive food and beverage, a private lounge, on-site entertainment and a chance to meet Nitro RX drivers. This new premium experience puts fans in the center of the action all weekend long.

For fans outside of Sweden, NBCU’s Peacock will stream live coverage in the United States, while MCS Extreme will provide exclusive live coverage in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Outside of these territories, YouTube will stream live Nitro RX coverage worldwide.

Nitro RX: Sweden follows the June series launch at the U.K.’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit. Additional stops include races in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Saudi Arabia, Quebec and Alberta, all building to the first global Nitro RX series title.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX’s custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global with Nitro Rallycross’ expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

Nitro Rallycross is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One is a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fuelled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. It also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audiences in action sports, with more than 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Visit ThrillOne.com for additional information.

ABOUT JOHAN KRISTOFFERSSON

Johan Kristoffersson is a quadruple FIA World Rallycross Champion and won a record-breaking eleven of twelve events in 2018. In 2012, he accomplished winning the Italian-based, Superstars Series, Scandinavian Touring Car Championship, and Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia championships in the same year. In 2021, he won the inaugural Extreme E Championship. Additionally, he is the son of former racing driver and Kristoffersson Motorsport (KMS) team owner, Tommy Kristoffersson.