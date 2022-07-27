Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course



Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing its first-ever win in the NCS

Allmendinger’s win came at the first-ever road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NCS

Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes led two laps, and has an average finish of 18.5 in the 2022 NCS season

“Being a part of Kaulig Racing’s first Cup Series win will always be so special to me. Heading back to Indy for the first time since then will be a surreal feeling. This is a place we have had circled on our calendar, and hopefully all the hard work will pay off.

On the Xfinity side, we have had some great runs on road courses this year and had the opportunity to win two of those road courses. Knowing that, I think we will be even more eager to beat our runner-up finish from last year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

In inaugural event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the NCS, Justin Haley earned a seventh-place finish

He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“I’m really excited go to Indy, my home track. It’s one I look forward to every year with having friends and family there. Last year, I had one of my best finishes in the Cup Series on the Road Course, so knowing that we have the opportunity to contend, especially with my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, brings us some confidence.” – Justin Haley on Indianapolis Motor Speedway



Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 12 top five and 30 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 292 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 222 laps

Hemric: 53 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 15.9

He has led 17 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“I am excited to head to Indianapolis for another road course race this season. We have been so strong at road courses so far, which makes it even more exciting preparing for the weekend. With a teammate like, AJ (Allmendinger) who won here last year in the Cup series, I know we will really lean on him throughout the weekend. I think this will be a chance for us to step it up knowing how much speed we’ve had at the road courses this year.” – Landon Cassill on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.9 in 2022 and has led 53 laps in 2022

“Kaulig Racing’s road-course program has proven to be strong all year, and that makes us really eager to get to Indy. We have had a few really great runs at the last couple of road courses, even if the finishes didn’t show it. I know this is one track we will be able to maximize the day and be able to contend if we stay clean until the end.” – Daniel Hemric on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Allmendinger earned a runner-up finish at last year’s NXS race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, eight top five and 16 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.3, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022

Allmendinger has 16 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.