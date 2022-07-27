Rev Racing Announces Primary Sponsorship Agreement with Group 1001 and Gainbridge, Supporting Competitive Advancement and Team Initiatives

Concord, NC – Rev Racing, a National minority-owned organization managing the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, announced today a partnership agreement with Group 1001 and Gainbridge to be the primary sponsors for the remainder of the 2022 season and beyond. Group 1001, a financial services enterprise, is known for investing in strategic partnerships as part of its mission to transform communities through sports and education. Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, and digital platform offering financial products is fully invested in racing as a vehicle for brand growth. Together they will support Rev Racing’s efforts to drive more diversity into the field of motorsports.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership agreement with Gainbridge and Group 1001,” said Rev Racing owner Max Siegel. “They are best-in-class in their market and have continued to show commitment to creating cultural impact through their strategic partnership alignments.”

Rev Racing, which is responsible for developing female and ethnically diverse drivers along with pit crew members for future competition at NASCAR’s highest levels, saw immediate alignment with Group 1001 and Gainbridge and their shared mission and focused-initiatives within the sport and beyond.

“We’re excited to see Rev Racing continuing to elevate the program by establishing a strategic partnership with Group 1001 and Gainbridge,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity & Inclusion. “NASCAR and Rev Racing are committed to developing female and ethnically diverse athletes in stock car racing. A mission that aligns with Group 1001’s promise to the advancement of communities through sports and education.”

Rev Racing is co-owned by Max Siegel and Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel. In the early years of the Team’s inception, Rev Racing earned the 2012 K&N NASCAR Pro Series Season Championship title. Thereafter, they have garnered an impressive set of accomplishments to include 25 wins, 117 top 5s, and 229 top 10 finishes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East/ARCA Menards Series, with drivers finishing in the top-10 in points in every season. As owners of Rev Racing, the Siegels have taken the program to new heights, providing opportunities to 65+ minority and female drivers, 125+ pit crew members, and 25+ internships over the last 13 years. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are graduates of Rev Racing and testaments of the team’s mission in action.

“Group 1001 has a proven methodology, which is showcased through their educational and development programs and their investment in the motorsports space and the next generation of athletes and professionals,” said Siegel. “Our mission and vision could not be more aligned. It is an honor to bring them on board as we continue on our pursuit of a 2022 championship.”

Group 1001 will be an instrumental contributor to advancing Rev Racing and its team members, providing the resources to facilitate a heightened level of athlete development and expanded avenues for national series preparation and advancement. “Rev Racing was an instrumental part of my career development,” said Daniel Suaréz. “It was a good experience and education in team racing, human relations and personal development.”

“We’re extremely excited to join the Rev Racing family,” said Dan Towriss, Group 1001 CEO and President. “The recent success of driver Daniel Suaréz is proof that Rev Racing works, and together we will be able to help more competitors from diverse backgrounds reach their goals at the highest levels of competition.”

The Gainbridge brand will be debuted in the ARCA Menards Series schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet of Nick Sanchez and the No. 6 Gainbridge Chevrolet of Rajah Caruth on July 29th. Gainbridge, Group 1001 and Rev Racing will work together to establish partnership goals that create a more diverse and inclusive sport as well as a continued-focus to enact positive change in motorsports, our communities and beyond.

ABOUT Rev Racing: Rev Racing is the competition arm of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program and serves as the NASCAR-supported racing team charged with developing female and minority drivers, and pit crew members in the NASCAR development series for future competition at NASCAR’s highest levels. It seeks to obtain the highest quality applicants representing diverse backgrounds and develop them into successful NASCAR drivers. Started by Max Siegel in 2009, Rev Racing manages the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Rev Racing currently operates and manages drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, and a youth racing initiative. Learn more at https://revracing.net/.

ABOUT Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001”), an insurance holding company in the United States with current combined assets under management of $58 billion as of March 31, 2022, is a financial services enterprise focused on setting a new standard in the insurance industry by making insurance more useful and intuitive for everyone. Group 1001 insurance brands include: Delaware Life, Gainbridge, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance, and recently acquired Guggenheim Life. Group 1001 and its subsidiaries have a strong commitment to service and community transformation and invest in strategic partnerships as part of their mission to transform communities through sports and education. Learn more at www.group1001.com.

ABOUT Gainbridge

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC (“Gainbridge”), a Group 1001 company, is a digital platform that allows you to invest in trusted financial products wherever you are, whenever you want, that are simple, intuitive and backed by smart technology. For more information, visit gainbridge.life