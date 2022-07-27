Weekend schedule for Indianapolis

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for a tripleheader weekend of racing with the Xfinity Series and the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Camping World Truck Series Playoffs will take center stage Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the TSport 200, preceded by the ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 200.

There are only five races remaining in the Cup Series regular season and 14 different drivers have already collected wins, leaving two available spots in the Playoffs. Ryan Blaney (+105 points) and Martin Truex Jr. (+85 points) are currently above the cutoff.

With seven races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season, there are five open spots in the Playoffs. Ty Gibbs (four wins), Justin Allgaier (three), Noah Gragson (three), AJ Allmendinger (two), Josh Berry (two), Austin Hill (two) and Brandon Jones (one) have each qualified for the Playoffs via wins.

Zane Smith, the regular season Truck Series champion begins the Playoffs with 2037 points, followed by Chandler Smith (2022), Ben Rhodes (2017) John Hunter Nemechek (2,016), Stewart Friesen (2,013), Christian Eckes (2,007), Ty Majeski (2,006), Carson Hocevar (2,005), Grant Enfinger (2,002) and Matt Crafton (2,001 points)

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 29 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP)

10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) No TV

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

2:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/2Laps/All Entries) No TV

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/2Laps/All Entries) FS1

6 p.m.: ARCA Menard Series Reese’s 200 – FS1/MRN

9 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200

Distance: 137.2 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 60, Stage 2 ends Lap 120, Final Stage ends Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $622,754

Friday, July 29 – Indianapolis Road Course

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound – Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds) USA

Saturday, July 30 – Indianapolis Road Course

9:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) USA

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B/Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds) USA

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Distance: 151.22 miles (62 Laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 20, Stage 2 ends Lap 40, Final Stage ends Lap 62

NBC/Peacock/IMS Radio/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $1,750,651

Sunday, July 31 – Indianapolis Road Course

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Distance: 199.998 miles (82 Laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 15, Stage 2 ends Lap 35, Final Stage ends Lap 82

NBC/IMS Radio/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $8,671,417