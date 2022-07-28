CHEVROLET AT SEATTLE

What: Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

When: Friday, July 29-Sunday, July 31

Where: Pacific Raceways in Ken, Washington

TV: FOX will telecast eliminations at 4 p.m. ET Sunday, July 31

Chevrolet aiming to add to Western Swing victory total

Dallas Glenn looking forward to racing at home; Team Chevy drivers atop standings

DETROIT (July 28, 2022) – Dallas Glenn is looking forward to returning home this weekend.

The 2021 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing Series rookie of the year will drive the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington – 20 miles as the crow flies from his boyhood home – for the first time in Pro Stock competition.

It will be the NHRA’s first visit to the venue since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and close out the three-race Western Swing that has seen Chevrolet drivers post four victories.

“Coming to race Pro Stock for the first time at my old home track is kind of surreal,” said Glenn, who defeated KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky earlier this season at Gainesville. “I grew up at this track and Pacific Raceways is a big part of my family. I actually grew up the exit down from the racetrack so if I wasn’t at home, you could find me there.

“Racing professionally in front of all the friends and family there will be an experience. We’ve had some early exits the last two races in just some real close races, but I still think we’ve got a winning car this year. I think Seattle would be the perfect race to score our second Wally of the season.”

Chevrolet drivers are atop the standings in three professional categories – Brittany Force in Top Fuel, Robert Hight in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock.

Through 12 of the 22 scheduled nitro events, Team Chevy drivers have recorded 10 victories. Chevrolet drivers have swept all 10 Pro Stock wins, with Enders pacing the pack with six victories.

Force earned her fourth win of the season and first at Sonoma Raceway last week, driving the Flav-R-Pac/Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster. Along the way, she reset her own track Top Fuel speed record three times with a best of 337.75 mph.

“We’re coming out of Sonoma strong, and we want to do the same thing in Seattle,” she said.

Team Chevy points leaders

Top Fuel – Brittany Force (4 wins; 4 top qualifiers)

Funny Car – Robert Hight (5 wins; 2 runner-up finishes; 3 top qualifiers)

Pro Stock – Erica Enders (6 wins; 1 runner-up finish; 3 top qualifiers)

Hight, driving the Automobile Club of Southern California Camaro SS, increased his Funny Car points lead with a semifinal appearance at Sonoma, where he had won the previous three times. He’s won a class-high five races. Hight won at Pacific Raceways in 2017 on the way to the Funny Car championship and is a four-time No. 1 qualifier at the track.

John Force, runner-up at Sonoma in the PEAK/BluDEF Platinum Camaro SS, remained fourth in the Funny Car standings as he seeks a record-extending 17th title. Force has won nine times at Pacific Raceways, including 2019 when he corralled his 150th career victory.

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster, earned his maiden Top Fuel victory at the track in 2019.

No. 1 qualifier Enders, driver of the Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Camaro SS, .

upped her Pro Stock points lead with a victory at Sonoma Raceway and denied Greg Anderson of his 100th career Pro Stock win in the process. In 2012, Enders shared the winner’s circle at Pacific Raceways with Courtney Force – the first time two women won at the same event.

“Going to Seattle, it was my second win ever and the first time two pro girls won, me and Courtney Force, so that stands out in my mind as well as we head there. Just an amazing day,” Enders said.

Anderson, the five-time and reigning Pro Stock champion driving the HendrickCars.com Camaro SS, is seeking to join Force (155) as the only drivers in pro categories with 100 wins. In 2019, after winning the first two rounds of the Western Swing, Anderson was runner-up to Matt Hartford at Pacific Raceways.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, FLAV-R-PAC/MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (four-time winner this season; points leader): “I’m excited to go back to Seattle, it’s been a while. t’s another track I’ve grown up on and has a lot of memories for John Force Racing. Austin got his first win there the same time my dad won his 150th and then this year it’s the Flav-R-Pac race, my sponsor. I’m excited to see Flav-R-Pac colors painted all up and down the track and proud to stand by such an incredible company. Our team is looking forward to getting back to work and begin qualifying. We’re coming out of Sonoma strong, and we want to do the same thing in Seattle.”

AUSTIN PROCK, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONTANA BRAND/ROCKY MOUNTAIN TWIST CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (runner-up at Pomona opener; 2019 winner at track): “I’m happy to be back in Seattle. It’s been a few years since we’ve been here and when I left it was definitely on a high note. It would be really special to keep the reigning champ title for another year. I think we are on the right track to make a statement this weekend. Hopefully that turns into four win lights on Sunday and I can be on the wing celebrating again.”

FUNNY CAR

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK/BLUEDEF PLATINUM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 1 qualifier and Charlotte four-wide winner; runner-up at Sonoma; nine-time winner at the track): “Back in Seattle after three years, it’s going to feel good to be back. We’ve missed those fans, I hope they’ve missed us too. It’s the Flav-R-Pac race, Frank Tiegs, he’s waited just as long as us to get this race back. His car is running great over there with Brittany and hopefully we can get a couple more winner’s circle photos with him this weekend. We’re in a good spot. This PEAK team, we have a fast car, it was right there in Sonoma. We’ll see how this weekend goes.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AUTO CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (five-time winner this season; points leader): “We are off to a great season so far. This Auto Club team is really working hard, and we need to keep it up. This last half of the season is what’s really important, four races and then we hit the NHRA Countdown. We are going to try and be perfect, come out every run and get down the track, be consistent and try not to make any mistakes. This Chevy is responding to what Jimmy Prock and Chris Cunningham are doing and we are only getting better.”

PRO STOCK

ERICA ENDERS, ELITE MOTORSPORTS, MELLING PERFORMANCE CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (six-time winner this season; points leader): “Coming into race day, I know I have the car to beat right now. It’s just it’s the way the cookie crumbles and that will change. I guarantee it. But right now, all I have to do is go up there and do my job and not mess up.”

GREG ANDERSON, KB RACING, HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (reigning Pro Stock champion; seeking to become second pro driver with 100 wins; runner-up at Sonoma; fourth in standings): “The positive is that KB Racing won (at Denver with Matt Hartford) and we were in the final (at Sonoma) with the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet. We’re coming back. I feel good about it, and we have another chance to finish the Western Swing with a win. I’m going to keep digging and build on this momentum.”

CAMRIE CARUSO, CARUSO FAMILY RACING, TEQUILA COMISARIO CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (first season in Pro Stock; No. 1 qualifier and runner-up at Houston): “We have been working really hard with this Tequila Comisario Chevrolet team and we have just had some tough draws on race day. We are a team that has been consistently qualifying in the top half and that makes a difference on Sunday. I know we have the power thanks to Titan Racing Engines and my crew led by crew chief Jim Yates is really good. I am excited to get to a new track and have some new results on the swing.”

KYLE KORETSKY, KB RACING, LUCAS OIL CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 1 qualifier at Phoenix; runner-up at Gainesville; third in standings): “Different weather, different atmosphere and my first time racing there as well. I’m looking forward to the third and final race of the Western Swing. We made the semifinals in Sonoma and were looking good but had a mechanical issue about a third of the way down the track, so I’m definitely looking to go rounds this weekend. My goal is not to have Dallas (Glenn) beat me at Seattle.”

DALLAS GLENN, KB RACING, RAD TORQUE SYSTEMS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (winner at Gainesville; No. 1 qualifier at Epping; fifth in standings): “Racing professionally in front of all the friends and family there will be an experience. We’ve had some early exits the last two races in just some real close races, but I still think we’ve got a winning car this year. I think Seattle would be the perfect race to score our second Wally of the season.”

MASON MCGAHA, HARLOW SAMMONS RACING, HARLOW SAMMONS OF ODESSA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (semifinalist in four of the 10 races): “The last two races we were pretty killer on the tree in the first round and then we eased up in the second round. We just need four consistent runs with good reaction times and elapsed times. That is what we are looking to do in Seattle this weekend. This will be my first time racing in Seattle but I feel pretty good. You want to make the most of qualifying and then just keep it rolling on race day. I am just going to go up there and do my thing. We are sixth in the points we aren’t too far back, but we would like to have a good weekend in Seattle and try to close that gap. We want to win that first race for sure.”

CHRIS MCGAHA, HARLOW SAMMONS RACING, HARLOW SAMMONS OF ODESSA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (owns both ends of the track record, set in 2015 on the way to victory): “I am looking forward to Seattle. I switched cars and I am back to my old car and I am going faster. I have lost some mojo but I am going to get it back. I am going to forget the past and focus on this next race. The conditions in Seattle can be really good for our class. It can go either way but we are looking for a good weekend. Racing with Mason is the best. I am looking forward to seeing him get his first win and then I think we will both be in a great spot.”

