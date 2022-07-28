RFK Racing to Feature LeBron James Family Foundation on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for NASCAR Race at Michigan

CONCORD, NC. (July 28, 2022) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing will highlight the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) and its work to uplift communities and create generational change with a special paint scheme featured on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at the August 7th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan International Speedway. The scheme will spotlight LJFF and its I PROMISE Program, which serves more than 1,600 students and their families with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming needed for success in academics and beyond.

“To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “It’s incredible that our partners at RFK Racing have created this opportunity for them to connect with racing in a meaningful way that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids and families.”

The detailed design on the No. 17 car features the LeBron James Family Foundation’s green and gold colors along with its signature crown logo, I PROMISE phrase, and ‘est. Akron’ as a nod to its hometown. The Foundation’s guiding philosophy, “We Are Family” also appears on the rear of the car, signifying its unique approach to community building.

James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a parent company of RFK Racing; which is co-owned by Fenway, Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski. This activation will engage I PROMISE students in the sport of racing while elevating the Foundation’s innovative work in providing a new approach to transforming communities through education.

“For the students of LeBron James Family Foundation to be represented on the NASCAR track is an important symbolic first step in connecting them with the sport,” said Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner. “We hope this special relationship with RFK Racing will provide these talented students with an understanding of all the opportunities available to them as they contemplate their bright future.”

Michigan stands as RFK’s most successful track all-time with 13 wins in the Cup Series alone, and 23 victories combined across NASCAR’s National Touring Series. RFK drivers have finished in the top-10 on 102 occasions at the 2-mile track, by far the highest number to date on the circuit.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world and a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content, and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About the LeBron James Family Foundation

With a commitment to redefining community and building stronger families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for kids and families through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives. With its foundational I PROMISE Program, LJFF serves more than 1,600 students and their entire families by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond. In 2018, the Foundation built all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education. The Foundation has layered in additional resources including higher education and family supports at the I PROMISE Institute, transitional housing at the I PROMISE Village, long-term affordable housing at the upcoming I PROMISE Housing, job training and financial health programming at House Three Thirty, medical, mental and behavioral health resources at I PROMISE HealthQuarters, and several hands-on supports in between. These life-changing resources, combined with the Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy, are redefining what a family and community looks like.

To learn more about our story, visit https://www.lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org.