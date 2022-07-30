Petty GMS Event Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: With the NASCAR Cup Series making its inaugural visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last season while not competing full time in the series, Ty Dillon will embark on his first start at the 2.436-mile, 14-turn course.

Despite not competing at the track one year ago, Dillon has participated in four Cup Series races on the prestigious oval track, earning four top-21 finishes. The North Carolina native has also raced in six NASCAR Xfinity Series events, posting one win (2014), two top-five, and four top-10 results.

Mow Tyme: Ferris will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider. The red and black colors will adorn the No. 42 for the second time during the 2022 season, previously partnering with Dillon for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

As an industry leader, Ferris has built a reputation for accomplishing more work with ease, through innovation, uncompromising performance, and quality features. Ferris makes extremely durable equipment with patented full suspension systems and ergonomic controls and backs them up through world-class dealers.

Double Duty: In order to gain additional reps on a new circuit, Dillon will pull double duty with participating in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The 30-year-old will pilot the No. 6 Black Hole Ammo Camaro for JD Motorsports, marking his second start with the South Carolina-based team. ﻿- About Briggs & Stratton: Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

From the Drivers Seat: You haven’t competed at the Indianapolis Road Course yet. What are your expectations heading into the weekend?

“Yeah, I wasn’t able to race at Indianapolis last season, so I have no real experience on the road course yet. I’ve put in a lot of hours on the simulator this week to try and prep as much as possible. I also hope racing in the Xfinity Series race will help our effort on Sunday. I really enjoy road course racing, so hopefully it’s a solid weekend for our No. 42 team. Ferris is back on board with our group and it’s always an honor to represent their brand.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Circuit: The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to race on the 2.439-mile road course. In the series first appearance on the road course last season, Erik Jones and the No. 43 team started the race from the 28th position and with a strong run, earned a solid seventh-place finish.

With three road course races complete this season, Jones’ best finish came earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas where the team earned a ninth-place finish.

Following 21 races this season, Jones and the No. 43 team have notched two top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes with 72 laps led.

Media Availability: Jones will take part in the NASCAR Cup Series media bullpen on Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Indianapolis?

“The Indy Road Course should be good. It’s always fun for me to go up to Indy. It’s not far from where I grew up and it feels closer to home than anything else we get to do other than Michigan, so it’s cool to go up there. Usually we have some friends and family that come down for that race, but it’s just cool to get to race at Indy. Obviously, the road course has been a new challenge for us going there instead of the oval. Last year we ended up running really well there and finished seventh. Hoping to have a similar run again, but the road courses for us have been kind of up and down this year. I think we’ve worked on a lot of stuff between Road America and now to try to get ourselves better and more prepared. I’m excited to get to Indy, be close to home and have a chance to go and run well.”

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

